Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 review: A price hike too far

It’s a fine-looking little thing, too, the clean and fuss-free design hasn’t aged at all over the past few years. As is often the case, our review unit was delivered in the basic Platinum colourway (£50 off in 16GB form from Microsoft) but I’d pay for the far more appealing Sage, Sandstone or Ice Blue models.

Like its forebears, the Go 3 is a light and compact affair, weighing just 1.13kg and measuring 278 x 206 x 15.7mm (WDH).

The screen folds back 135 degrees, so it’s easy to find a comfortable position while lounging on the sofa. The 8mm bezels surrounding the top and sides of the screen are starting to look a little wide in 2023 but the outer glass layer it is fully laminated to the LCD beneath, which is more important.

Connectivity is limited, with 5Gbits/sec USB-A and 10Gbits/sec USB-C ports on the left, alongside a 3.5mm audio jack, while the magnetic Surface Connector for attaching the bundled 39W charger is on the right edge. You also can recharge using the USB-C port which also supports DisplayPort video output.

I can’t say I am a fan of how Microsoft has squeezed both USB ports and the audio jack so closely together towards the back on the left edge. As layouts go, it’s fiddly and unnecessarily cramped.

The connectivity issues vanish like the darkness before the dawn if you splash out on Microsoft’s excellent Surface Dock 2, but it’s worth bearing in mind before you contemplate doing so that it costs a stiff £260 and comes with a substantial power brick.

Upgrades are possible, but only to the storage and to get the base off the Go 3 you need to remove the two long rubber feet that cover the screws that hold it in place, which is a fiddly process. Rather than risk damaging the feet, I left them well alone. Microsoft states that the SSD can be swapped out but that’s it’s a job for an “authorised technician”.