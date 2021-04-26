Hoover H-Handy 700 review: A convenient handheld vacuum cleaner, now part of the Amazon sale

Standing proudly to attention on its own powered docking station, the Hoover H-Handy 700 is always fully charged and ready to go. The dock helps the device maintain a relatively small footprint, so you can leave it on the side near a plug socket and it doesn’t take up too much room on a surface.

With powerful suction for such a small device, it has enough power to tackle most messy accidents that might happen around your home, although its relatively small collection bin means it’s best reserved for smaller jobs.