Best budget cordless vacuum cleaner 2022: The best cheap floor cleaners from £110

Top-end cordless vacuums come at eye-watering prices but you don’t have to spend a king’s ransom if funds are tight: the best budget cordless vacuum cleaners still perform well – and at a fraction of the price of a top-end machine.

Cordless vacuum cleaners, just like their pricier premium siblings, are battery powered and they usually take the form of a handheld vacuum with a removable extension wand that connects to a powered floor cleaning head.

This makes them extremely versatile tools: not only can you can use them to vacuum the living room carpet, but by detaching the extension wand, they can also be used to clean furniture or the interior of your car.

Best budget cordless vacuum cleaner: At a glance

How to choose the best budget cordless vacuum cleaner for you

What type of vacuum should you choose?

One of the most important things to think about before buying any cordless vacuum is the type of floor you’ll be cleaning as this dictates the type of roller you’ll need in the floor head. Most budget cordless vacuums come with a simple bristle brush roller. These are best for use on carpet as the bristles get right down in the fibres, flicking out dirt and dust as they spin; they’re not as effective on hard floor but they do work as long as the surface isn’t too delicate.

Some, however, come with the option of a soft roller, and these tend to work much better on hard floors. They eschew bristles in favour of a more forgiving, cloth-like material that wraps around the roller and pick up larger particles more effectively. They also create a better seal with the floor, ensuring superior suction, and aren’t so aggressive on delicate surfaces.

More expensive vacuum cleaners might come with more than one roller or floor head, so you can swap them out depending on what type of job you’re doing. However, budget models will probably only come with a single roller, so make sure you’ve chosen the right one for your floors.

What specifications should I pay attention to?

Just because you’re buying a cordless vacuum cleaner on a budget, it doesn’t mean you have to compromise on specification. You won’t find that the cheapest machines have the highest specs, but there’s no need to compromise too much, particularly when it comes to weight, bin capacity and battery life.

Weight: How much a cordless vacuum cleaner weighs can have a significant impact on how easy it is to use. In handheld mode, a heavy vacuum cleaner will take its toll on your arms, since you have to carry it around and will often be holding it out and away from your body. While it’s not such a big problem in stick mode with the extension wand and floor head attached, a heavy unit can still be harder to push around. In terms of specifics, the lightest vacuums tend to hover around the 2.5kg mark, while the heaviest can go up to 4kg or above and can be quite tiring to use for long periods.

Bin capacity: The bigger the collection bin, the less often you’ll need to empty it. You’ll probably need to empty any cordless vacuum after each significant clean, but smaller bin capacities of 500ml or less might see you needing to empty during a clean, too. This isn’t a major problem as long as the bin is easy to empty but it’s certainly something to bear in mind as emptying can be a messy job. Capacities of 650ml or more have an increased likelihood of getting you through a whole clean without having to pause.

Battery life: On a cordless vacuum, battery life is important but be careful to compare apples with apples. A manufacturer’s claims might look impressive on paper but if they only relate to use in the vacuum’s low power mode, you’ll rarely achieve it in real life. With cordless vacuums, we rarely use the lowest power mode as it’s only suitable for light cleans, which is why we test battery life in both low and high power modes.

We’d expect a battery to last at least half an hour, to provide you with enough time to get a decent clean in. However, some cordless vacuum batteries can last closer to an hour in their most economical settings. With the power set to maximum, we’d ideally like to see a vacuum still running after 10 minutes have passed, but it’s worth remembering that you should only need to resort to this setting for heavy spills.

What accessories do I need?

Many budget vacuum cleaners only come with the bare essentials of a crevice tool and a dusting brush so look out for extras.

Some cordless vacuums might come with upholstery tools, designed to lift pet hair from furniture more efficiently. If you don’t have pets, they can still be useful, however, because they also work well on stairs.

Look out for the charging and storage hardware, too. Some cordless vacuum cleaners come with a simple charging lead that you connect straight to the cleaner but storage and charging is easier and more convenient if some form of charging dock is supplied. Wall-mounted brackets are the most common type: these combine charging with storage, allowing you to hang the vacuum out of the way while topping it up at the same time.

How we test

We test cordless vacuum cleaners for battery life, suction power and cleaning ability. Battery power is tested by timing how long it takes for a fully charged device to run out of power. We test this on a vacuum’s most powerful and its most economic settings to give you an idea of the range of run time available. The tests are run with the vacuum’s main motorised floor head attached to give the best idea of how long you can expect to be able to clean with the vacuum in real world conditions.

To assess suction, we remove all accessories and attach a pressure gauge to the vacuum inlet, reading off the peak suction levels on each power setting.

Lastly we test the cleaning power by weighing how much flour and Cheerios a vacuum cleaner picks up from a measured spill on a single pass. We perform these tests on both hard floor and short-pile carpet.

The best budget cordless vacuums to buy in 2022

1. Eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity: The best budget cordless vacuum cleaner

Price: £229 | Buy now from Amazon



The Eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity is remarkably good value for money. For starters, it comes with a huge collection of accessories that puts many more expensive models to shame, including a crevice tool, dusting brush and a mini motorised head for stairs and upholstery.

Interestingly, it also comes with two batteries, so if one runs out you can swap in the other to finish your cleaning job while the first battery is recharging. You can get spare batteries for many cordless vacuum cleaners but they tend to be expensive and are rarely included in the box. That it’s available here with a decent vacuum cleaner that also isn’t all that expensive is a genuine bonus.

The vacuum itself is brilliant, too: it’s light, manoeuvrable and reasonably powerful. It collected most of the flour in our challenging tests on carpet and hard flooring, and can cope with larger particles, too, as long as you switch out the floor head for one of its accessories.

Read our full Eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity review for more details

Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 260 x 220 x 1,250mm; Weight: 2.5kg; Bin capacity: 650ml; Vacuum Type: Cordless stick; Bagless: Yes; Suction power – stated: 120AW

2. Bissell Multireach Active 21V: The best value budget cordless vacuum cleaner

Price: £110 | Buy now from Amazon



Anyone looking for a bargain should give the Bissell Multireach Active 21V serious consideration because, for the price, it’s an absolute belter. This is clearly helped by its low price but that’s not the only thing in its favour.

The vacuum comes with a reasonable collection of attachments, including a crevice tool, brush and the main motorised floor head. It has a generously sized dust collection bin as well.

The best thing about this vacuum, however, is that the floor head comes with anti-tangle tech to prevent the roller getting choked with long hair over time. This worked well and the vacuum also performed impressively well in our cleaning tests.

Read our full Bissell Multireach Active 21V review for more details

Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 270 x 240 x 1,190mm; Weight: 3.63kg; Bin capacity: 500ml; Vacuum Type: Cordless stick; Bagless: Yes; Suction power – stated: N/A

3. Vax Blade 3: The most affordable Vax budget cordless vacuum cleaner

Price: £140 | Buy now from Amazon



Vax has a broad range of cordless vacuum cleaners in its Blade range and the ONEPWR Blade 3 (as it’s called today) is the oldest that’s currently available. It’s also currently the cheapest.

In our tests, the Blade 3 proved just as good as the newer Blade 4 at picking up mess. The suction isn’t as powerful but we found that didn’t make too much difference to its performance in everyday cleaning tasks.

The vacuum comes with crevice tool and brush attachments, while the slightly pricier Pet model comes with a small motorised head that’s good at removing pet hair from upholstery and is also useful for cleaning the stairs. It’s a great all-rounder at a very reasonable price.

Read our full Vax Blade 3 review for more details

Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 95 x 73 x 448mm; Weight: 2.5kg; Bin capacity: 600ml; Vacuum Type: Cordless stick; Bagless: Yes; Suction power – stated: N/A

4. Vax Blade 4: A more powerful Vax budget cordless vacuum cleaner

Price: £167 | Buy now from Amazon



The Vax ONEPWR Blade 4 is a step up from its predecessor, the Blade 3, in terms of power. While that didn’t make a huge amount of difference in our tests, if you regularly tackle particularly tough cleaning jobs, such as extracting pet hair from carpets and upholstery, then the increase in power should come into its own and it isn’t all that much more expensive, either.

The Blade 4 only comes with a standard brush-based floor head designed to work on both carpet and hard floor but you can stop the brush rotating and just use the suction if your hard floors are delicate. It also comes with a crevice tool and a dusting brush, which can be used on the end of the extension wand or connected directly to the vacuum unit to make a handheld device.

Read our full Vax Blade 4 review for more details

Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 240 x 185 x 1,140mm; Weight: 3.1kg; Bin capacity: 600ml; Vacuum Type: Cordless stick; Bagless: Yes; Suction power – stated: N/A

5. Roidmi H10: The best budget cordless vacuum cleaner for hard floors

Price: £229 | Buy now from Amazon



If you live in a flat or house with a hard floor throughout, you’ll benefit from a vacuum cleaner with a soft roller rather than a standard brush roller. The Roidmi H10’s floor head comes with a soft roller and, as a result, it proved particularly good in our tests when picking up flour from a hard kitchen floor.

It’s reasonably light and manoeuvrable, gliding effortlessly on smooth surfaces. It has powerful suction and converts into a handy handheld vacuum, with a crevice tool for getting into tight spots.

Read our full Roidmi H10 review for more details

Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 256 x 222 x 1,093mm; Weight: 2.8kg; Bin capacity: 650ml; Vacuum Type: Cordless stick; Bagless: Yes; Suction power - stated: N/S