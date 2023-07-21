Shark Stratos IZ400UKT review: Make huge savings in Amazon’s Prime Day sale and bag Shark’s latest cordless stick that smells as good as it vacuums

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro IZ400UKT review: What do you get for the money?

Compared to many cordless vacuum cleaners, what you get with the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro IZ400UKT is relatively sparse. Don’t worry, though – on the whole, Shark has simply pared the box’s contents down to the absolute essentials, without losing anything important. It comes with the main dual-purpose floor head, a crevice tool and a smaller “pet” tool.

What’s unique to this cordless stick is what Shark calls its Anti-Odour Technology. This takes the form of a cartridge that fits into a slot on the floor head and releases a perfumed fragrance into the vacuum as it cleans. It eliminates the slightly stale just-vacuumed aroma you often get with other models and leaves behind a floral whiff that’s arguably more pleasant. Cartridges last around six months, according to Shark, and can be purchased for around £4 each.

Otherwise, the main vacuum cleaner design doesn’t stray far from Shark’s previous cordless sticks, or from the cordless sticks produced by other big-name manufacturers. The dust collection bin and motor sit up by the handle, while the cleaning head is mounted on the end of a long, removable wand.

This wand has an articulating elbow that allows the vacuum to be folded up and stored upright, and it also allows you to more easily vacuum under low furniture. There’s a large display on top of the handle that shows the battery level and the power mode you’re using.

With the wand and floor head attached and extended, it stands 260 x 340 x 1,140mm (WDH). The collection bin on the vacuum is about average for a cordless stick at 0.7l and, while Shark doesn’t quote the suction power of the vacuum, in our tests we measured it at around 24kPa in boost mode.

As you can see from our chart above, this isn’t as powerful as Dyson’s latest Gen5detect, and it falls behind the power of the cordless upright ICZ300UKT, though it is more powerful than the Hoover HF9.

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro IZ400UKT review: What’s it like to use?

In use, the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro IZ400UKT is a joy. The controls are extremely simple, with just an on and off switch and a button to cycle through the three power modes: Economy, Boost and Clean Sense IQ. Economy keeps the battery going as long as possible, while Boost offers a quick blast of additional power when you need it.

Using the Stratos in Clean Sense mode is the sensible middle ground and should maximise both battery life and cleaning power. It keeps the power fairly low by default but cranks it up when needed, adapting to the job in hand as required.