Black Friday Dyson deals: LIVE savings on powerful Dyson cleaning
These are the latest Black Friday Dyson deals to help you save heaps of cash on a Dyson vacuum cleaner
It’s November which means the best Black Friday Dyson deals have arrived. If you don’t already know, Dyson vacuum cleaners offer unparalleled cleaning power but their biggest downfall is their price. That means Black Friday is always the best time to buy one.
Keen-eyed among you may notice that Black Friday doesn’t actually start for another week, but many retailers have already launched amazing savings to give you more time to make your mind up. That includes these incredible early Black Friday Dyson deals.
We’ll be updating this page regularly with all the best Dyson deals, right as they happen. That includes corded, cordless, brand new tech-heavy options, and older, more budget-friendly models. If you can’t find anything that takes your fancy now, check back later to see which other deals might fit the bill.
Better still, if you’re looking for more Black Friday savings, then have a glance at our best Black Friday deals hub to see all the best overall deals on a range of tech, home, and beauty products.
Best Black Friday Dyson deals to buy in 2023
16 Nov | 15:20
Say hello to hi-tech cleaning with this Dyson Gen 5 detect deal | Now £750
Secure the Dyson Gen5 Detect Absolute at a £750 Pre-Black Friday deal (previously £850). This powerhouse boasts strong suction and near-perfect cleaning capabilities, earning a four-star Expert Reviews rating. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer
16 Nov | 14:12
The Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight BARGAIN | Now £269
The Dyson V8 has had an incredible Black Friday price drop, now merely £269 (previously £399). This lightweight vacuum boasts versatile cleaning abilities on all floor types and operates quietly. Better still, it was awarded a five-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award
16 Nov | 12:35
Check out our other LIVE Black Friday roundups
On the hunt for more Black Friday bargains? Have a look through our dedicated live deals roundups for the best discounts and savings you can get now
16 Nov | 11:40
Save £150 on the Dyson V15 detect | Now £550
If you’re in the market for an intelligent Dyson vacuum cleaner, look no further than the Dyson V15 Detect. It’s currently available at a Black Friday price of £550, previously priced at £700. This cordless vacuum showcases efficient anti-tangle heads and an impressive blend of power and battery life
16 Nov | 11:15
This corded Dyson is a Black Friday BARGAIN | Now £230
Get exceptional cleaning results without the hassle of battery constraints with the Dyson Ball Animal UP34 Origin, currently available at a great Black Friday price of £230. Previously retailed at £330, this upright vacuum ensures significant power, capacity, and multiple accessories
16 Nov | 10:40
This is the CHEAPEST Black Friday Dyson deal | Now £200
Identified as our top choice for vacuuming hard floors, the Dyson Omni Glide is now available at a remarkable Black Friday price of £200, marked down from £300. Manoeuvrable and lightweight, it’s an exceptional vacuum at an even better price
16 Nov | 10:05
Great savings on an even better mid-range Dyson | Now £350
The first excellent Black Friday Dyson deal to consider is the Dyson V11, currently priced at £350, down from its previous price of £430. This cordless vacuum features a High Torque head designed to agitate dust and dirt effectively, enhanced battery life and a convenient LCD display