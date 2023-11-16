Expert Reviews

Black Friday Dyson deals: LIVE savings on powerful Dyson cleaning

Deals

These are the latest Black Friday Dyson deals to help you save heaps of cash on a Dyson vacuum cleaner

It’s November which means the best Black Friday Dyson deals have arrived. If you don’t already know, Dyson vacuum cleaners offer unparalleled cleaning power but their biggest downfall is their price. That means Black Friday is always the best time to buy one.

Keen-eyed among you may notice that Black Friday doesn’t actually start for another week, but many retailers have already launched amazing savings to give you more time to make your mind up. That includes these incredible early Black Friday Dyson deals.

We’ll be updating this page regularly with all the best Dyson deals, right as they happen. That includes corded, cordless, brand new tech-heavy options, and older, more budget-friendly models. If you can’t find anything that takes your fancy now, check back later to see which other deals might fit the bill.

Better still, if you’re looking for more Black Friday savings, then have a glance at our best Black Friday deals hub to see all the best overall deals on a range of tech, home, and beauty products.

Best Black Friday Dyson deals to buy in 2023

16 Nov | 15:20

Say hello to hi-tech cleaning with this Dyson Gen 5 detect deal | Now £750

Dyson gen 5 detect product image with attachments-best Black friday Dyson dealsSecure the Dyson Gen5 Detect Absolute at a £750 Pre-Black Friday deal (previously £850). This powerhouse boasts strong suction and near-perfect cleaning capabilities, earning a four-star Expert Reviews rating. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer

View deal at John Lewis

16 Nov | 14:12

The Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight BARGAIN | Now £269

Dyson V8 Absolute product image with attachments-Black Friday Dyson deals-liveThe Dyson V8 has had an incredible Black Friday price drop, now merely £269 (previously £399). This lightweight vacuum boasts versatile cleaning abilities on all floor types and operates quietly. Better still, it was awarded a five-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award

View deal at John Lewis

16 Nov | 12:35

16 Nov | 11:40

Save £150 on the Dyson V15 detect | Now £550

Dyson V15 detect product image with expert reviews approved deal logo-best black friday dyson deals-liveIf you’re in the market for an intelligent Dyson vacuum cleaner, look no further than the Dyson V15 Detect. It’s currently available at a Black Friday price of £550, previously priced at £700. This cordless vacuum showcases efficient anti-tangle heads and an impressive blend of power and battery life

View deal at John Lewis

16 Nov | 11:15

This corded Dyson is a Black Friday BARGAIN | Now £230

Get exceptional cleaning results without the hassle of battery constraints with the Dyson Ball Animal UP34 Origin, currently available at a great Black Friday price of £230. Previously retailed at £330, this upright vacuum ensures significant power, capacity, and multiple accessories

View deal at John Lewis

16 Nov | 10:40

This is the CHEAPEST Black Friday Dyson deal | Now £200

Dyson Omni Glide product image with attachments-Black friday deals-liveIdentified as our top choice for vacuuming hard floors, the Dyson Omni Glide is now available at a remarkable Black Friday price of £200, marked down from £300. Manoeuvrable and lightweight, it’s an exceptional vacuum at an even better price

View deal at John Lewis

16 Nov | 10:05

Great savings on an even better mid-range Dyson | Now £350

Dyson v11 product image with attachments-best Dyson deals liveThe first excellent Black Friday Dyson deal to consider is the Dyson V11, currently priced at £350, down from its previous price of £430. This cordless vacuum features a High Torque head designed to agitate dust and dirt effectively, enhanced battery life and a convenient LCD display

View deal at John Lewis

