Bosch Unlimited 7 ProHygienic Aqua review: A vacuum cleaner that can also mop hard floor

What you don’t get is the self-cleaning stand that you’ll often find on dedicated hard floor cleaners such as the Shark HydroVac WD210UK or Eufy Clean Mach V1 Ultra. However, cleaning up after the mop is relatively straightforward, as it doesn’t collect any dirty water.

Instead, you just have to deal with the dirty mopping pads, which rip away from the floor head thanks to their Velcro attachments. They can then be rinsed through by hand or slung into the washing machine at 40-degrees. A total of four pads are supplied in the box, with two being used each time.

Bosch Unlimited 7 ProHygienic Aqua review: How well does it clean?

The Bosch Unlimited 7 ProHygienic Aqua has the same suction and cleaning ability as the dry versions of the vacuum cleaner. You can read more about its results in our cleaning tests in the original Unlimited 7 review, but the overall headline is that it fared reasonably well in all but the hard floor Cheerio tests. The ProHygienic Aqua collected 78% of the Cheerios I spilled.

As you can see from the chart below, it doesn’t rival the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine for overall cleaning ability, but it’s a step above the Samsung Bespoke Jet and the Numatic George.

What I didn’t test on the Unlimited 7 was its ability to pick up pet hair, as this is a new test that has been introduced since that review was written. I took the opportunity to test this out on the ProHygienic Aqua, collecting a measured volume of dog hair from a groomer, spread out and pressed into both carpet and hard floor. The Unlimited 7 performed well, collecting all the hair I dropped on both surfaces.

To test the mop attachment I soiled a patch of laminate flooring with a muddy footprint, some undiluted blackcurrant squash and a squirt of tomato ketchup. All three were left to dry out before I cleaned them up, to provide the greatest challenge.

With just water in the tank, the cleaning power of the attachment proved impressive. The muddy print took two passes to clean, but that was only because I sent it down the middle of the attachment on the first pass – the area where the two spinning cloths meet appears to be the weakest cleaning area. By offsetting it slightly on the second pass the concentrated effort of a single cloth offered a stronger clean.