Hoover HFX Pet review: A different take on the cordless stick vacuum

With this connected, you can make use of the attachments. The HFX Pet comes with three. The most basic is the combination dusting brush and upholstery tool, though even here the brush can be retracted out of the way to expose a solid funnel. The crevice tool is a step above most rivals, with a telescopic tube that extends from 440mm to 660mm. It also has a retractable brush that can be clipped into place for light dusting.

Those two attachments come with the basic HFX package. If you’ve opted for the Pets version I’ve reviewed here, you also get a pet tool. This is a mini motorised head with its own rotating brush bar. It’s smaller than the floorhead, measuring 127mm wide, but it’s better suited to furniture, teasing out pet hair and other dirt. It’s also useful for vacuuming small areas such as stairs, even if you don’t have a pet.

Hoover HFX Pet review: What’s it like to use?

Despite its differences, in day-to-day use the Hoover HFX Pet feels much like any other decent cordless stick vacuum. In its main mode, with the floorhead and large collection bin attached, the unit is comfortable to hold and easy to control.

The Corner Genie is easily accessible by releasing the floorhead using the pedal. The main bulk of the cleaner lifts away revealing this slender mini floorhead. It has a squared-off shape with channels on the underside, which let it suck dust and dirt from the corners of your rooms.