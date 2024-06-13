Kärcher VC 7 review: A dust-detecting but ultimately disappointing vacuum cleaner

The extension wand is a light aluminium affair, but the floor head is very basic. It contains a single brush roller, so is instantly trumped by the likes of Shark and Dyson with their addition of specialist hard floor fluffy rollers. Interestingly, you can buy one of these from Kärcher for an additional £80, though it isn’t included in the box and I didn’t get to test it.

The supplied floor head also doesn’t have any ability to remove hair tangles, though it does have a light on the front to help spot dust and dirt.

In terms of attachments, it comes with two brushes – a soft dusting brush and a stiffer upholstery brush, the bristles of which can be removed. It also has a crevice tool and an intriguing-looking filter cleaning tool. There’s a spare filter in the box and a plastic cradle that can be screwed into a wall for storage and charging.

Other vacuum cleaners I’ve reviewed at this kind of price often come with a motorised accessory that’s like a miniature floor head, which is ideal for cleaning stairs and lifting pet hair out of upholstery. The Kärcher doesn’t come with one of these but you can purchase one for an additional £50.

