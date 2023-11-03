Shark Classic Upright Vacuum NV602UK review: Powerful, efficient and affordable

The floor head is the main area where Shark has compromised features. Where its most expensive vacuums come with dual-purpose heads with two rollers inside (one soft and fluffy, one traditional brush bar) the NV602UK has a only one – a brush roller lined with rows of bristles.

Without a soft roller, this vacuum’s floor head didn’t perform as well on hard floor in our tests, but the vacuum cleaner does still have a hard floor mode. This reduces the spin speed of the brush bar to make it gentler on surfaces such as floor boards or tile.

Just like Shark’s cordless uprights, the NV602UK has a pedal on the floor head that lets you lift the body of the vacuum away, leaving the floor head behind. You can then hold the cleaning attachment in one hand and the motor/dust collection unit in the other, making it easier to clean the stairs or awkward places like ceilings and curtains.

You can simply use the tube on the end of the handle as is (or with the wand attached for extra reach), or you connect one of the two supplied attachments: a crevice tool or the multi-functional brush and upholstery tool. Both accessories can be permanently stored on the vacuum for easy access.