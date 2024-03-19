The award-winning Shark IZ202UK cordless vacuum gets a hefty discount in the Amazon spring sale
Tried and tested: the five-star Shark IZ202UK cordless vacuum drops to its joint lowest-ever price in Amazon’s latest sale
You can now get your hands on the brilliant Shark IZ202UK for just £169. Reduced from its average listing of £252, the cordless vacuum now proves even better value with a whopping saving of £83 in Amazon’s spring sale.
So, if you’re hoping to bag a bargain on a top-of-the-range vacuum, now’s the time. However, it’s not a deal to dawdle on, as this excellent offer ends on Monday 25 March.
Did the Shark IZ202UK get a good review?
- In our glowing Shark IZ202UK review, we gave the cordless vacuum a maximum of five stars out of five.
- It impressed us so much that we bestowed upon it the coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy Award.
What’s so good about the Shark IZ202UK?
- It delivers superb cleaning performance, with a percentage of spills cleaned rate of 96.92% – outperforming the Hoover HF9 and Dyson V8.
- A solid battery life, with testing showing that it outlasted the Dyson V8 by 10min 58secs on high power mode, falling short by only 24secs on low power.
- Simple to use, with a straightforward emptying system.
- Efficient anti-hair wrap technology.
Are there any disadvantages to this Shark IZ202UK deal?
- It doesn’t feature a fluffy roller like the previous model.
- It only comes with two added attachments – a crevice and an upholstery tool. However, more are available through Shark’s website.
How has the Shark IZ202UK’s price changed over time?
- The Shark IZ202UK is now at its joint lowest-ever price of £169.
- At the time of our review, it retailed at £350.
