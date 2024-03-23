The Shark HZ500UKT vacuum cleaner is going cheap in the Amazon spring sale
The four-star Shark HZ500UKT vacuum cleaner is perfect for pet owners, and is heavily discounted in the Amazon spring sale
If you’re in the market for a lightweight vacuum cleaner, you might want to consider buying the Shark HZ500UKT while it’s discounted for the Amazon Spring Deal Days. Right now, if you snap up the savings before the sale ends on 25 March, you can buy this convenient corded vacuum cleaner for just £169, down from an average price of £206 on Amazon.
That’s a fantastic £36 saving on a vacuum cleaner that scored highly in our full review. If you don’t want the hassle of recharging cordless vacuum cleaners but still want the lightweight manoeuvrability of a stick vacuum, this one’s for you. Especially if you’ve got pets.
Did the Shark HZ500UKT vacuum cleaner get a good review?
- In our full Shark HZ500UKT vacuum cleaner review, we gave it four stars out of five.
- We couldn’t quite give the vacuum cleaner an award since it struggled on thicker carpets.
What’s so good about the Shark HZ500UKT vacuum cleaner?
- The Shark HZ500UKT demonstrated great cleaning ability in our tests, efficiently picking up debris from carpets and hard floors, surpassing many other stick vacuums in its price range.
- The vacuum is convenient to use thanks to Shark’s DuoClean technology, which features a soft roller and a carpet brush. This allows the vacuum to seamlessly transition between different floor surfaces without the need to switch floor heads.
- The Shark HZ500UKT has a flexible extension wand which facilitates easy access under low furniture and allows for convenient, compact storage.
- This TruePet model includes a dedicated pet hair removal tool, which minimises hair tangling and ensures pesky pet hairs can be sucked away easily.
Are there any disadvantages to this Shark HZ500UKT vacuum cleaner deal?
- Unlike the cordless alternatives, the corded design limits manoeuvrability. The long cable, while providing adequate reach, still poses restrictions and may become caught or tangled around furniture during cleaning.
- The vacuum’s 300ml collection bin is relatively small which means you may find yourself needing to empty the bin frequently.
How has the Shark HZ500UKT vacuum cleaner’s price changed over time?
- The Shark HZ500UKT vacuum cleaner has been available for as little as £159, but this was a brief flash sale. Its average price is now £206.
- When we first reviewed it, it cost a whopping £270. At the new price of £169, it’s a fantastic wallet-friendly option.
