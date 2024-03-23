The Shark HZ500UKT vacuum cleaner is going cheap in the Amazon spring sale

If you’re in the market for a lightweight vacuum cleaner, you might want to consider buying the Shark HZ500UKT while it’s discounted for the Amazon Spring Deal Days. Right now, if you snap up the savings before the sale ends on 25 March, you can buy this convenient corded vacuum cleaner for just £169, down from an average price of £206 on Amazon.

That’s a fantastic £36 saving on a vacuum cleaner that scored highly in our full review. If you don’t want the hassle of recharging cordless vacuum cleaners but still want the lightweight manoeuvrability of a stick vacuum, this one’s for you. Especially if you’ve got pets.

Did the Shark HZ500UKT vacuum cleaner get a good review?