Best Ring doorbell 2021: Which Ring video doorbell is right for you?

Video doorbells have become more and more popular in recent years, with many consumers lured by their home security and remote communication features and the peace of mind those bring.

Ring is one of the biggest and most well-established brands in home security. Founded in 2012 and now owned by Amazon, its video doorbells and security cameras are popular for good reason. However, with multiple models to choose from, all ranging in price and functionality, it can be difficult to know which is the best Ring video doorbell for you.

To make the task of deciding that little bit easier, we’ve summarised the best reasons to buy each of the current crop of video doorbells from Ring. You’ll find our recommendations after our buyer’s guide, which should demystify some of these differentiating features.

Best Ring video doorbells: At a glance

How to choose the best Ring video doorbell for you

What can I do with a Ring video doorbell?

The major selling point to Ring video doorbells is the ability to respond to a knock on your door from your mobile device and to provide home security. For many, Ring doorbells provide peace of mind as they act as a deterrent for would-be burglars.

They give you access to a video feed of what’s happening outside your door and, with a subscription to the Ring Protect Plan, the doorbell will record things happening outside your front door (triggered by motion) and store footage in the cloud.

What is the Ring Protect Plan, and do I need one to use a Ring Video Doorbell?

You do not need to subscribe to these plans to use the Ring Video Doorbells. You can view the video feed and take advantage of remote two-way communication without a subscription, but you will not be able to access archival footage.

The Ring Protect Plan comes in at two price points, basic and plus. Both variants grant users access to between 30 and 60 days worth of recorded footage. The major difference between the two plans is in how many devices are covered. The basic plan covers just one Ring device, with the latter allowing for an unlimited number, which includes security cameras as well as video doorbells.

The basic plan costs £2.50 a month but can also be paid in annual instalments of £25, with plus plan running subscribers £8 a month, or £80 a year. Either plan comes with an extended warranty, of up to a year, on your Ring products and theft protection; if your device is stolen, the company will send you a replacement. None of these plans tie you into lengthy contracts, as you are free to cancel any time.

What features should I look for?

When considering which Ring Video Doorbell to purchase there are a few things to consider. These factors are the ease of installation (some doorbells need a hardwired power source, others are powered by a removable battery pack), compatibility with smart home devices such as Amazon Alexa, and the extent of the motion detection technology.

Wired or wireless: What's the right choice for me?

Ultimately the answer will come down to user preference and what’s already in place in your house. For us, a wired doorbell is the best choice because you don’t have to worry about recharging batteries and you can connect the doorbell to a regular wired chime, giving you the best of both worlds.

If you’re a confident DIYer, and you have a normal doorbell powered by a mains transformer, you may even be able to simply connect up your new doorbell using the existing wiring.

On the other hand, if your existing doorbell is battery powered or there are no existing wires, you’ll need to have a professional electrician fit the doorbell, which will add to the cost.

In this case, you may want to consider a battery-powered Ring doorbell instead, which can be easily fitted with a few screws. And don’t worry too much about recharging as it doesn’t need to be done too often. Ring quotes battery life at anywhere between six months and a year, depending on use.

What is a Ring Chime and do I need one?

Normally, notifications are delivered through your smartphone from Ring Video Doorbells. In order to have your Ring unit be heard throughout the house, you will need a Ring Chime.

These are speakers that plug into any wall socket of your home and, as the name would suggest, chime when the doorbell is rung. The Ring Chime is configured and managed the same way as all video doorbells from Ring are, through the companion app.

There are currently two models of Ring Chime on the market; a base and pro model. The key difference between the two is in the Chime Pro's ability to act as a WiFi extender for Ring devices.

The Ring Chime is available for £30, whereas the Ring Chime Pro comes in a little pricier at £50. Certain Ring video doorbell models come bundled in with Ring Chimes from Amazon.

What other differences are there?

Although some Ring Doorbells are battery powered and others are “wired”, all the video and audio data is normally sent over your home Wi-Fi network, and there is some difference between how the various models connect.

The cheaper models only support single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and may struggle for a reliable connection in areas of particularly high Wi-Fi congestion. More expensive models support dual-band connectivity.

While every Ring video doorbell has a level of motion tracking capabilities, the newer and pricier models give you more adjustability.

The best Ring video doorbells

1. Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: The best all-round Ring doorbell

Price: £225 | Buy now from Amazon



Priced somewhere in the middle of the range, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus offers most of the same functionality of its pricier successors, with the 3 Plus model boasting improved motion detection capabilities over its predecessors.

The most innovative thing about the Ring Doorbell 3 Plus is its pre-roll feature, which means that the camera can pick up on footage up to four seconds before the motion sensor detects anything, then stream it to your smartphone. This is done with the addition of three small cameras on the front, something that the standard Ring Doorbell 3 lacks. It may not sound like much, but this bonus footage can go a long way in helping you see things you would otherwise have missed.

Key specs - Camera: 1080p; Field of view: 160˚; Installation: Battery/Wired; Dual-Band Internet: Yes; Motion detection angle: 160˚

2. Ring Video Doorbell Pro: The best wired-in Ring doorbell

Price: £159 | Buy now from Amazon



Unlike other Ring Video Doorbell products, the Pro model can only be powered by your home’s main power supply, and it comes with the tools and equipment you’ll need to install it yourself.

The key benefit here is that the Pro model offers coloured night vision (where other Ring Video Doorbells only offer black and white), as well as advanced pre-roll, where you get those few seconds of footage recorded before motion is detected. Design wise, the Pro is sleek and built to sit flush on any surface it's installed into, being less bulky than some other models.

Key specs - Camera: 1080p; Field of vision: 160˚; Installation: Wired; Dual-Band Internet: Yes; Motion detection angle: 160˚

3. Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation): The best affordable Ring doorbell

Price: £89 | Buy now from AO



The 2nd-gen Ring Video doorbell is an excellent entry-level option for those interested trying home security systems. It can be either hardwired directly into existing doorbell wiring, a compatible transformer, or can run completely off battery power.

Although it’s much cheaper than some other Ring models, the 2nd-gen Ring Video Doorbell has everything you need to keep your home safe and give you peace of mind; night vision, adjustable motion tracking, 1080p HD video conferencing, smartphone notifications and Amazon Alexa baked in.

What it lacks, compared with the most recent Doorbell 3 at least, is dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can only hook it up to slower 2.4GHz networks. It doesn’t have the pre-roll recording capability of the 3 Plus either and also misses out on the more advanced motion tracking. Indeed, where the Ring 3 allows you to customise motion-detection zones using “near” and “far” zones, the Doorbell 2 only allows you to segment the motion detection zones horizontally.

This Ring Video Doorbell comes bundled in with a Ring Chime unit.

Key specs - Camera: 1080p; Field of view: 155˚; Installation: Battery/Wired; Dual-Band Internet: No; Motion detection angle: 180˚

Buy now from AO

4. Ring Doorbell Elite: The best high-end Ring doorbell

Price: £349 | Buy now from Robert Dyas



With a hefty asking price, the Elite doesn’t come cheap, but it benefits from a sleek design and superior internet stability thanks to the way the device is installed. Instead of Wi-Fi connectivity for video and data (although it does support this, too), the Elite is designed to hook up to your home or business network via Ethernet cable; it can even be powered via Ethernet using PoE (Power over Ethernet), although you need a PoE switch of your own to supply power.

Other than this, the Elite offers much the same feature set as other premium Ring doorbells, including 1080p resolution video, advanced motion tracking with customisable motion zones, noise-cancelling microphones and dual-band Wi-Fi for those who prefer wireless data connectivity over Ethernet. A 50m Ethernet cable is included in the box.

Key specs - Camera: 1080p; Field of view: 160˚; Installation: Power over Ethernet (PoE); Dual-Band Internet: Yes; Motion detection angle: 160˚

Buy now from Robert Dyas