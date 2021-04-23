Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review: Bag a HUGE discount today

Ring’s name might be synonymous with video doorbells but the company’s products have stagnated of late, offering fairly minor upgrades over the last few models. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, however, is a different kettle of fish and delivers a long list of new and improved features.

It’s also the nicest-looking doorbell Ring has produced to date, with a much slimmer, less boxy shape than the usual Ring products and a doorbell button that has a bit more travel. It’s the best doorbell Ring has produced so far, but how does it compete with the best of the rest?

READ NEXT: The best video doorbells to buy right now

Ring Video Doorbell 2 review: What do you get for the money?

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 costs £229 and works just like most other video doorbells – it lets you see who’s at the door, whether you’re in the house or away, talk to them live and record motion-triggered video clips of whoever approaches your house.