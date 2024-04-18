Aqara Video Doorbell G4 review: Simple yet effective

However, I wasn’t completely enamoured with the organisation of the app or the language used to describe the various options within it – especially the use of SD card storage. At no point is it explained in clear English that local storage is only used for continual 24/7 video recording – itself only available if you have the doorbell wired up to the mains. You’re left to discover this for yourself. Motion or doorbell-triggered events are recorded solely to the cloud.

Aqara Video Doorbell G4 review: What does it do well?

The good news is that, despite the frustrations detailed above (and below), the Aqara has plenty going for it.

For starters, it’s very quick. I found that, when I was home with my phone connected to the Wi-Fi network, it would send notifications to my phone around two seconds after someone pressed the doorbell over Wi-Fi. And it performed just as rapidly when remote – I simulated this by switching off Wi-Fi and running this same test with my phone connected to 5G – with that average notification time staying flat at two seconds.

For context, our current favourite doorbell – the TP-Link Tapo D230S1 – is slightly quicker, averaging a single second to send through doorbell notifications over Wi-Fi, while the Eufy Dual Video Doorbell (battery) I have currently installed on my front door can take up to ten seconds to ring the bell on my phone.

The one caveat to all this is that motion/loitering alerts are very slow, only appearing 16 seconds or longer after I stepped in front of the doorbell. This must be a bug as I can’t imagine why it would wait so long after detecting a potential loiterer to deliver an alert to your phone.