Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell review: A good doorbell, but strong Wi-Fi is a must

As with so many smart video doorbells, the Arlo gains additional features if you pay for a monthly subscription. These extras include cloud storage, where recordings are saved online and made available to view and download through the app for 30 days. Subscriptions cost from £3.49 a month, or from £9.99 if you want the plan to cover more than one Arlo security camera/video doorbell.

Subscribing also unlocks artificial intelligence-powered features, such as the ability to tell whether a person, vehicle or animal has caused a motion alert, and the option for creating “activity zones”, where the doorbell only alerts you when motion is spotted in certain areas of the frame, thus preventing a barrage of false-positive notifications.

Ring operates a similar subscription model but it is worth noting that not all doorbell manufacturers lock down their products in this way. The TP-Link doorbell mentioned above, for instance, can be used largely restriction and subscription free, storing videos to local storage and allowing motion zones to be set up without having to pay.

It’s worth remembering that the Arlo Wire-Free Video Doorbell does not come with a chime. Priced at £45, this is basically a speaker that plugs into a wall outlet and plays a sound when the doorbell button is pressed. Without the chime, you’ll only be alerted to visitors (and nearby motion) via smartphone notifications.