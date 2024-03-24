Get a fabulous saving on the five-star Eufy Video Doorbell 2K in the Amazon spring sale
If you want a great video doorbell to enhance your home security, the Eufy Video Doorbell 2K is the Amazon spring sale deal for you
Knock knock, who’s there? It’s Amazon with more spring sale savings and this time they’ve knocked the price off one of our favourite video doorbells, the Eufy Video Doorbell 2K, down to £109. That’s its lowest-ever price and a decent £25 saving on a five-star Best Buy video doorbell – what’s not to love?
Eufy’s video doorbell is free to run, easy to install and can be battery or mains-powered, which makes it a great cost-effective option for most people. Don’t wait around for too long though, as the sale only lasts until Monday 25 March.
Did the Eufy Video Doorbell 2K get a good review?
- In our full Eufy Video Doorbell 2K review, we gave it a full five stars out of five.
- We also awarded it a Best Buy award, which is the highest accolade we can bestow.
What’s so good about the Eufy Video Doorbell 2K?
- The Eufy Video Doorbell has a straightforward setup process. Being battery powered eliminates the need for complex wiring, making installation as simple as screwing the mounting plate into the wall and clipping in the doorbell.
- Unlike many competitors, the Eufy Video Doorbell doesn’t require ongoing subscription costs for storing recorded clips.
- The doorbell delivers excellent image quality with a crisp 2K resolution and HDR, surpassing competitors like the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Nest Hello.
- The Eufy app enables users to communicate with visitors remotely and choose from pre-set responses, enhancing interaction, convenience and security.
Are there any disadvantages to this Eufy Video Doorbell 2K deal?
- The Eufy video doorbell has a fairly quiet chime which may pose challenges in hearing the doorbell from distant locations within the home.
- Although the Eufy Video Doorbell offers extensive features, it may not be compatible with all smart home setups such as those who use Google Home devices.
How has the Eufy Video Doorbell 2K’s price changed over time?
- Before the Amazon Spring Sale, the Eufy Video Doorbell’s lowest ever retail price on Amazon was £134, which is also its current average price.
- When we first reviewed it, it cost a whopping £200 and we still awarded it Best Buy status.
Where can I find more video doorbell deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
We’re constantly on the hunt for good deals on our favourite products, especially during sales like the Amazon Spring Deal Days. To find a full rundown of our deals hunting prices, read this detailed article.