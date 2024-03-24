Get a fabulous saving on the five-star Eufy Video Doorbell 2K in the Amazon spring sale

Knock knock, who’s there? It’s Amazon with more spring sale savings and this time they’ve knocked the price off one of our favourite video doorbells, the Eufy Video Doorbell 2K, down to £109. That’s its lowest-ever price and a decent £25 saving on a five-star Best Buy video doorbell – what’s not to love?

Eufy’s video doorbell is free to run, easy to install and can be battery or mains-powered, which makes it a great cost-effective option for most people. Don’t wait around for too long though, as the sale only lasts until Monday 25 March.

Did the Eufy Video Doorbell 2K get a good review?