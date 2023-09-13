IMOU DB60 review: Cheap but flawed

IMOU DB60 review: What do you get for the money?

The Imou DB60 is reasonably priced at £110 and comes with a generous selection of extras. Not only do you get the doorbell itself and all the screws and wall anchors you need for installation, but there’s also a wireless chime, two wedge brackets for angling the camera towards your visitors and even a 6mm drill bit for those who need help installing the doorbell on a masonry wall.

That’s before you get to the specifications of the doorbell itself, which is impressively well equipped. It captures video at 2,400 x 1,800 resolution and 15fps with a 164-degree horizontal field of view and comes with 4GB of internal storage so you don’t have to pay for a cloud video storage subscription. It’s also reasonably smart to look at – a bit blocky but not overly large – and has a small LED light built into the base to illuminate visitors.

The doorbell can be powered either via existing mains doorbell wiring or its internal 6,200mAh battery. If you go with the latter, IMOU says it will last up to six months per charge although real-world battery life will depend on how often the motion sensor is triggered. If your door is facing directly onto the street, for instance, and is triggered every time someone walks past, it will likely need charging every couple of months or so.

Other features include human detection and custom motion zones so the doorbell doesn’t trigger when your neighbour walks up to their front door, for instance. There’s also a selection of canned audio responses you tap to play back if you don’t want to talk to whoever’s at the door and you can create your own. Plus, there’s IP65 certification for dust and water resistance.

Remote video and audio connection is provided via single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity.

