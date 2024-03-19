Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro review: 3D radar tech gives a birds-eye view

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro review: How easy is it to install?

The installation process is exactly like other Ring doorbells. Take the grey cover off and use the four exposed holes in the main unit as a template for drilling into the wall, or wherever you choose to install it. Then use the included wall plugs and screws to fix the doorbell into place, attaching the angled mounting plate if needed.

Next, fully charge the battery and slot it into the doorbell, fit the grey cover and secure it with one of the included screws. Make sure you use one of the short screws and the special blue screwdriver, as the longer ones will damage the doorbell and potentially the battery, too.

Then use the Ring smartphone app to connect the doorbell to your Wi-Fi network – you’ll need to create a Ring account if you don’t already have one – and complete the rest of the setup process. This includes giving the doorbell a name (like ‘front door’) and setting up motion settings, quick replies, power settings and more. There’s a lot to wade through here, and even owners of earlier, simpler Ring doorbells might feel a little overwhelmed by how many features and functions this Pro model has.

That said, the extra features are intuitive enough to set up, and they work well. The headline feature is called Bird’s Eye Zone and its setup process involves marking the doorbell’s precise position on a satellite view of your street, then designating an area in which you want motion to be detected and tracked. The result is a map that shows the route travelled by a visitor, before and after they’ve rung the bell, or when the Ring has detected someone loitering nearby. The system works up to six metres away and can be configured to avoid false positives triggered by your neighbours.

Package detection also requires a bit of setting up. For this feature, you tell the doorbell where you want it to monitor, then when a parcel measuring around 25cm across or larger is left there you’ll receive a notification. However, Ring admits this works best for boxes; envelopes, groceries and takeaway meals are unlikely to be recognised. A mounting plate designed to angle the Ring down slightly would help here, as the camera couldn’t get a full view of my doorstep and parcels were often left out of shot.