This Ring doorbell deal is a Black Friday STEAL
The Ring Video Doorbell Plus and Chime bundle is cheaper than the doorbell alone in this Black Friday deal
The Black Friday deals bonanza has brought with it an unmissable deal on a Ring doorbell. The Ring Video Doorbell Plus and Chime bundle is now available for just £100, a significant reduction from the usual combined price of £153. Remarkably, this is the price you would typically pay for the Ring Video Doorbell Plus alone, making this offer exceptional value.
The Ring Video Doorbell Plus is renowned for its high-quality video capabilities and ease of use, offering peace of mind for homeowners looking to enhance their home security. With this device, you can monitor your doorstep from anywhere via your smartphone or tablet. The added Chime is a bonus, ensuring you never miss a visitor whether you’re home or away.
In our Ring Video Doorbell Plus review, we awarded it four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, which emphasises its excellent performance and reliability. One of the standout features of the Ring Video Doorbell Plus is its enhanced motion detection, which alerts you to any activity at your doorstep. This, combined with crystal-clear 1080p HD video and two-way talk functionality, makes it an essential tool for anyone serious about their home security.
The inclusion of the Chime in this bundle is a thoughtful addition. It complements the doorbell by providing audible alerts inside your home, ensuring you’re aware of visitors even if your phone isn’t in reach. This feature is particularly useful for larger homes or for those times when your mobile device is on silent mode.
This Black Friday deal represents a rare opportunity to acquire two high-quality home security products at a fraction of their usual cost. The Ring Video Doorbell Plus and Chime bundle at £100 is an offer that balances affordability with top-of-the-line security technology. Such deals are often short-lived so get in there as soon as possible.