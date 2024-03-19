The Blink Video Doorbell gets a big price reduction in Amazon’s spring sale

In terms of value for money, nothing comes close to the Blink Video Doorbell and the Full System package is currently on sale for just £42 – that’s £28 less than its average historical price of £70 – and you can add an Echo Pop for just £5 extra.

The Blink is ideal if you’ve always wanted to try out a video doorbell but don’t fancy paying a monthly fee for cloud video clip storage. If you want to take advantage of this deal, though, you’ll need to do so by midnight on Monday 25 March, as that’s when Amazon’s Spring sale ends.

Did the Blink Video Doorbell get a good review?