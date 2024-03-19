The Blink Video Doorbell gets a big price reduction in Amazon’s spring sale
Despite some flaws, the Blink Video Doorbell (full system) is our favourite cheap video doorbell and it’s been reduced to its lowest price
In terms of value for money, nothing comes close to the Blink Video Doorbell and the Full System package is currently on sale for just £42 – that’s £28 less than its average historical price of £70 – and you can add an Echo Pop for just £5 extra.
The Blink is ideal if you’ve always wanted to try out a video doorbell but don’t fancy paying a monthly fee for cloud video clip storage. If you want to take advantage of this deal, though, you’ll need to do so by midnight on Monday 25 March, as that’s when Amazon’s Spring sale ends.
Did the Blink Video Doorbell get a good review?
- In our full Blink Video Doorbell review, we gave the doorbell four stars out of five
- It didn’t win an award but we commended it for its low price
What’s so good about the Blink Video Doorbell?
- The main attraction of the Blink Video Doorbell is the included Sync Module 2, which lets you store recorded video clips locally, so you can avoid having to pay a monthly subscription fee for cloud storage.
- We found it was easy to install when we tested it, thanks to its battery-only operation.
- You can use your Echo speakers as doorbell chimes.
- It’s a good performer: we found that when the doorbell is pressed, the app would generally sound a chime less than two seconds later.
Are there any disadvantages to this Blink Video Doorbell system deal?
- It looks and feels a bit cheap and plasticky.
- Image and audio quality aren’t great – both are heavily compressed.
How has the Blink Video Doorbell’s price changed over time?
- This is the cheapest the Blink Video Doorbell system (i.e. including the Sync Module 2) has ever been (£42).
- This package originally cost £80 when we first reviewed it, although the price has since fallen to £70.
