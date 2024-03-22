This cheap Ring Doorbell deal is one of our Amazon spring sale favourites
Our favourite budget-priced Ring Video Doorbell is now even cheaper in the Amazon spring sale
The 2nd generation Ring Video Doorbell was already our pick as the best Ring doorbell for small budgets, but now it’s even better value for money at £60 via Amazon.
Considering it still regularly retails for its £100 launch price, that’s an excellent saving of nearly 50% ahead of the retail giant’s spring savings event. Its average cost since launch is £82 too, meaning you save a solid chunk of money no matter how you slice it.
With the deal set to expire on 5 April, you’ve got a bit of time to decide – but don’t wait forever or face missing out on these smart home security savings.
Did the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) get a good review?
- After testing the product, we awarded it five stars in our full-length Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) review.
- We also slapped an Expert Reviews Best Buy award on it, too, which is no small feat.
What’s so good about the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen)?
- It’s a fantastic entry-level buy for those new to video-based home security since it can be either hardwired directly into your existing doorbell wiring or run completely off battery power. In other words, it’s suitable for anyone.
- Entry level means it is cheaper than most other Ring models but still has everything you need to keep your home safe including night vision and adjustable motion tracking at 1080p video quality.
- Crucially, it’s got all the smartphone-related smarts, allowing you to receive notifications when alerted and use built-in Amazon Alexa functionality.
Do we have any concerns about the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen)?
- The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) isn’t the most recent Ring doorbell – it launched in 2020.
- We weren’t enamoured with its motion “zones”. In theory, they notify you when something goes into these regions, but they aren’t very precise. You can only alter the sensitivity and change the direction of each zone but our reviewer would have preferred to draw a box themselves.
- Its low price point means you lack other features like dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, so the 2nd gen Video Doorbell can only be hooked up to 2.4GHz networks. Plus, more advanced motion tracking zone capabilities are found on models like the Ring Doorbell 3.
How has the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen)’s price changed over time?
- The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) has seen its price change pretty regularly over the past year, floating between £100 and a record low of £50.
- It was only £50 once, during Black Friday 2023 last November, with the next lowest price being the current £60 cost.
- At launch, the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) cost £100.
