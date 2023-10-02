TP-Link Tapo D230S1 review: The best video doorbell without a subscription

Finally, you’ll need to set up the doorbell unit itself. Again, this is straightforward: simply add it by following the instructions in the app, mount the bracket to your door frame or a surface nearby and clip the doorbell in place. At this point you can set up motion zones to avoid false positives and to save battery life. Otherwise you’re pretty much good to go.

There’s much more to the Tapo D230S1 than just this, though. You can also set up smart detection for packages, humans, vehicles and animals, although the latter is currently in beta. You can add privacy zones, which block out portions of the frame entirely – useful if the camera points at a neighbour’s property. It might also be an idea to select a different ringtone for the chime, too – on mine, Jingle Bells was selected by default when I set it up.

Fortunately, that’s easy enough to do and there are more than enough ringtones to choose from, including the traditional ding-dong, which is the tone I usually go for. The chime itself goes extremely loud at maximum volume and, if you want to extend the reach of the doorbell even further, you can have it ring via your Amazon Echo or Google Home compatible speakers. Alternatively, you can simply purchase a Tapo H100 IOT Hub for around £15.