Best free VPN 2023: Save your money and still stay safe and secure online

How we test free VPNs

We thoroughly test every VPN we review, putting free services through the same rigorous process as paid-for subscriptions. We install the client software on both desktop and mobile systems, and connect to a selection of secure servers around the world.

For each server, we use an online speed-testing service to get a sense of the performance you can expect in your own use. We also try connecting to a range of region-restricted streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu in the US, to find out whether the VPN can unblock them. We test British services too, such as BBC iPlayer and Now TV, to check whether the VPN can be used to watch UK content from abroad.

We don’t overlook security either. We scan VPN connections for DNS and WebRTC leaks, to ensure that the sites you’re visiting can’t see your private information. We look for security features such as a kill switch and automatic connection for insecure networks. And we dig into the provider’s privacy policies and location, to find out whether any information about your activity might be stored or revealed – a particularly important consideration with free services.

