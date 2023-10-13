IPVanish VPN review: A versatile US VPN with impressive speed and streaming credentials

You can connect to a server by clicking on the map, or open the full list of servers. Again, this isn’t exactly compact, but it provides a decent amount of information and options. You can click to connect to the “optimal location” (the server with the fastest connection to wherever you happen to be), or sort and search the full list of servers by country, city, ping time and load. Click the dropdown and you can even browse the individual servers in each location. Servers can be conveniently marked as favourites, and you can connect on any of five VPN protocols, including WireGuard, IKEv2 and, unusually, SSTP, which is comparatively slow but good at getting through firewalls.

Things are similar on Android. The front page opens with a map – although you can’t scroll and browse this one, like you can on the Windows client – and the complete server list is available via an icon at the bottom. You can browse and connect to your favourite servers with a tap, or let the program choose the optimal location, and if you switch from a list of countries to cities then you can once again check the ping times and loads of individual servers. You really couldn’t ask for more control from a VPN.