Meta Quest Pro review: You would be better off with the Meta Quest 3

Still, it’s a notable improvement. Developers do have to enable this feature for it to work, but it does have a notable impact on test titles such as 7th Guest and Asgard’s Wrath 2. MiniLED is useful, but not in the same league as the OLED displays of a Sony PSVR 2.

Meta Quest Pro review: Performance, features and battery life

The Meta Quest Pro’s core features are similar to those of the Quest 3. It has good built-in speakers. The sound appears much louder to you than to other people in the room (leakage is still significant, however) and the bass is decent considering these function like open-ear headphones.

This was also Meta’s first use of colour passthrough back at its 2022 release, meaning you can see the world around you in full colour – a must for mixed reality applications. The image is quite fuzzy even in decent lighting, and worse in dimly lit rooms.

Unfortunately for the Pro, the Quest 3 performs significantly better in this area. While both passthrough images are quite poor in terms of detail and clarity, the Quest Pro’s picture is significantly noisier and appears at a slightly lower resolution. Meta claims the Quest 3 has “three times the resolution” than the Pro in its pass-through mode, which doesn’t quite represent the actual experience. But, yes, the newer and cheaper headset is again superior.