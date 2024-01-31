How to wash jeans: Keep your denim looking fresh with our expert advice

A good pair of jeans is hard to come by. So once you’ve found your perfect pair it makes sense to keep them looking great for as long as possible by learning how to wash jeans correctly. Washing denim is a bit of a minefield and not caring for your jeans properly can seriously affect the lifespan, fit and durability of your favourite pair. However, with so much conflicting advice on how best to wash and care for denim, it can be hard to know how to keep your jeans in top condition.

Some people say you should never wash denim and yes, while you will achieve that perfect lived-in look and retain the integrity of the denim, it also makes for unpleasant smelling clothing over time. The secret to denim care is to wash it as little as possible. Spot cleaning spills and stains with a damp flannel and minimal rubbing is preferable to chucking them in the washing machine each time they get a bit dirty.

It is not necessary to dry clean or hand-wash denim. It is a hardy material and is perfectly fine to machine wash, with a few caveats.

