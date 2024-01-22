How to wash shoes in the washing machine: Our expert tips and tricks

The best way to clean shoes in a washing machine is something most people will wonder about at some point. Perhaps your child’s favourite trainers have had an unfortunate encounter with a muddy puddle (or worse), or maybe your once-white gym shoes are beginning to look a bit grey and tired. Either way, you need to do something about it.

Sometimes a simple scrub in the sink will suffice. But when that dirt has really started to build up, or if there’s a nasty stain involved, the washing machine is probably your best option. If you’re anything like most people, you might be unsure exactly how to go about it without causing damage to the shoes, washing machine or (heaven forbid) both.

Thankfully, washing shoes in the washing machine is usually perfectly safe, provided you follow a few all-important rules. In this guide, we’ll arm you with all the knowledge you need in order to get your shoes sparkling clean again without causing any damage in the process. Keep scrolling to find out how.

READ NEXT: The best washing machines to buy