Coros Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro hands on: The early signs are good

It’s been a while since you could call Coros a disruptive upstart but it's still a small-time player compared with the giants of the sports technology world. However, products such as the new Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro, which have both just been released alongside the new Coros Pod 2 footpod, demonstrate that Coros has now earned the right to be considered a serious rival to the likes of Garmin, Polar, Fitbit and more.

Apex 2 key specifications

1.3in, 260 x 260 resolution MIP (memory-in-pixel) display

Sapphire crystal glass and titanium bezel/rear

Touchscreen support

5ATM (50M) water resistant

New HRM sensor

All systems GNSS (global navigation satellite system) support

Colours: Black, grey or coral

ECG and HRV reports

Global landscape and topographical mapping

Price: £419

Apex 2 Pro key specifications

1.3in, 260 x 260 resolution MIP (memory-in-pixel) display

Sapphire crystal glass and titanium bezel/rear

Touchscreen support

5ATM (50M) water resistant

New HRM sensor

All systems global navigation satellite system (GNSS) and dual-frequency support

Green, black or grey

ECG and HRV reports

Global landscape and topographical mapping

Price: £499

Design, key features and first impressions

Both the new watches have been overhauled pretty much from the ground up compared with the original models. They now have three buttons on the right edge, instead of just two – one digital clickable crown in the centre and two regular buttons on either side.

The displays, which remain power-efficient colour MIP units as before (memory-in-pixel) have been upgraded to include touchscreen support and come topped with tough, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. They’re larger on each watch, too, with a 1.2in screen on the Apex 2 and a 1.3in screen on the Pro and the resolution is sharper.

Elsewhere, both the heart rate monitor and GPS system on the watches have been revamped with new hardware all round. The GPS antenna has been boosted for improved pace and distance accuracy. There’s now “all systems” support for both watches, which means you don’t have to choose between one satellite system or another, with support for the GPS, QZSS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou systems.

Plus, the Apex 2 Pro comes with dual-frequency positioning, which gives extra accuracy in environments like city centres or steep mountains or gorges where single-frequency watches tend to struggle.

Both watches now also have offline landscape and topographical mapping, a feature that was previously limited to the Vertix line of watches. There’s a new blood oxygen sensor and a night mode.

And, finally, both new watches deliver superior better battery life to the original Apex and Apex Pro with the Apex 2 delivering up to 45 hours of continuous GPS usage (in standard mode) and the Apex 2 Pro delivering up to 75 hours. Considering the original versions offering 35 hours (46mm) and 40 hours respectively, that’s a respectable upgrade.

I’ve been using both watches (in the most accurate GPS mode) for a week now and so far, so good. I’ve not had to charge either watch and during that time I’ve run 45km on the Apex 2 Pro and 65km with the Apex 2 for a total of just over seven hours running on the Apex 2 and five hours on the Pro.

Accuracy has proved impressive as well. Compared with my go to devices for fitness watch tests – the Stryd Wind for distance and pace and a Garmin HRM Pro Plus chest belt for heart rate – neither watch has breached 1.5% variance for either total distance or average heart rate readings. In fact, of the fitness watches I’ve tested recently, the Apex 2 Pro is currently the most accurate and the Apex 2 is the second most accurate beating the excellent Garmin Forerunner 955 hands down.

Apex 2 vs Apex 2 Pro: Early verdict

I like Coros’ approach to sports watches. Their products are simple, robust and easy to use and the Apex 2 and Pro look well set to build on that reputation with what looks like superb accuracy and a highly competitive selection of features.

With very tempting pricing – the Apex 2 is £419 and the Apex 2 Pro is £499 – both watches look like strong competition for watches like the Garmin 955 and Fenix 7. Watch this space for an expanded review in the coming weeks.