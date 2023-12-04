The best watches under £1,000 in 2023: Doxa, Seiko, Hamilton and more

Quartz watches will generally keep the time reliably even when they aren’t being worn, which means they won’t die or need a reset if sat in a drawer for some time. Unfortunately, this also means there’s a battery to replace. That said, a quartz movement takes up less space than an automatic movement, which means quartz watches are typically slimmer and sleeker than their automatic counterparts.

Automatic watches, on the other hand, don’t require a battery to function. Kinetic energy powers these watches, so if they’re not moving, they will eventually run out of juice. On the plus side, this means an automatic watch will keep working indefinitely, as long as it’s serviced every now and then. Such watches generally command much higher prices, because of the intricate handmade mechanisms they use to keep them ticking.

Less commonly, there are manual movements, where a watch requires to be wound by hand regularly to keep it working.

What type of watch strap is best?

You need to think about when and where you plan to wear your watch. If it’s a sporty smart watch, you’ll probably want a rubber strap that will be comfortable and doesn’t absorb sweat. For a watch for fancy occasions, a smart leather strap or metal bracelet strap will look far more presentable. For everyday watches, a nylon “NATO” strap is casual, inexpensive and durable enough to stand up to the rigours of daily use.

What style of watch should I choose?

Again, think about when and where you would like to wear your watch. Sports watches such as divers and chronographs are great for day-to-day use. There are also dress watches, which feature simple, elegant styling that makes them great for formal occasions. If you’re often training hard and pushing your body to its limits, there are techy watches that are designed to provide detailed fitness feedback for running, hiking, swimming and more. Think about your lifestyle and what you want from your watch before settling on any one particular style.

