Best webcam for Mac 2023: Upgrade the camera hardware on your Apple iMac, Macbook or iMac computer

Whether you’re improving your MacBook’s inbuilt offering or simply after a new camera for your Apple desktop, choosing the best webcam for a Mac isn’t always immediately obvious. And, since many jobs have moved to remote working for at least part of the week, making a fabulous first impression via that little window into our home is more important than ever.

Webcams can be used for a lot more than daily meetings too. Online streaming, recording informative videos, even maintaining personal relationships constrained by distance, are all helped by having a top quality webcam. Nobody should have to suffer a poor quality feed of their loved ones when autofocused, 4K resolution is less than £100 away.

Whatever purpose you have behind purchasing a webcam for your Mac, below you’ll find a breakdown of our favourite picks, no matter how tight your budget or how demanding your specifications.

Best webcam for Mac: At a glance

How to choose the best webcam for your Mac

What webcam comes with my Macbook or iMac?

You should find that – assuming you own a MacBook or iMac and not a Mac desktop – you already have an inbuilt webcam with at least a 720p resolution. However, more recent Apple products – like the latest MacBook Air, the Macbook Pro 14/16, or the M1 iMac – all offer 1080p quality. To know exactly what you’re working with, you’ll need to find the specifications of your existing laptop, or iMac, to see what resolution it offers, but 1080p should be the minimum you ought to purchase if you have a built-in webcam already.

What if I have a Mac desktop?

If you are the proud owner of a desktop Mac – like the impressive Mac Studio, Mac Pro or Mac Mini models – then you’ll definitely need a separate webcam if you plan on making any video calls, as no webcam is included with your purchase. Though even if you have already set yourself up with a decent monitor and camera, you can always improve with better specs or a better viewing angle for your webcam.

Do all webcams work with Macs?

On the whole, you’ll find most webcams use a standard USB-C or USB-A connection. So long as there is support for those USB 2.0 or 3.0 connections, then the webcam will work, regardless of the operating system.

If it’s connected by some other means, then you’ll need to check the fine print to be certain, but you can rest assured that all the webcams we’ve listed here will work with your Apple laptop or desktop computer.

Do I need 4K picture quality?

Something to consider when purchasing a webcam is that the upper limit of streamable video quality with software like Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meets is still only 720p at this point in time. As such, it might not look as pristine as you imagine, even if you improve your webcam offerings. But for those who record videos offline, improving video quality can only be a good thing, and with some smaller video conferencing apps already utilising 4K today, it’s simply a matter of time before the big players offer it too.

How much do I need to spend?

The key factor dictating how much you’ll need to spend on a webcam is the resolution you’re after. Generally speaking, you can find a 720p webcam for as little as £15, with the price increasing to around £50 for 1080p, and above £120 for 4K pictures. That’s further complicated by the number of additional features on offer, like whether the webcam includes speakers, the quality of microphones it uses, or how much customisability you have with your on-screen picture.

You’ll also want to consider if you need a tripod mount or if you’re content with a clip stand for monitor attachments, as well as any other handy conveniences like additional USB ports. It can all add up.

The best webcams for Mac you can buy in 2023

1. Trust Taxon QHD Webcam: Best webcam for most Mac users

Price: £56 | Buy now from Amazon



Since most people aren’t particularly interested in paying big bucks for a webcam – especially if they already have a half-decent one in their MacBook or their desktop setup – the trick is to look for better quality than 1080p for the least amount of dosh.

This Taxon camera is about as reasonably priced as they come for a 2K webcam. It features an 80 degree field of view, stereo microphones and a physical privacy shutter as well as a monitor mount that doubles as a tripod thread. Autofocus is part of the package and works well, avoiding the “focus hunting” found with other webcams.

What you see is what you get with this one though, as there is no software to edit the picture that comes with more expensive offerings, and it tops out at 30fps. Still, for the price point, it’s a top buy that most people will be happy with.

Read our full Trust Taxon QHD Webcam review for more details

Key specs – Resolution: 2K (2,560 x 1,400) at 30fps; Focus: Autofocus; Audio: Built-in stereo microphones; Mount type: Clip stand with tripod thread; Cable length: 1.8m (captive)

2. Poly Studio P5: Best value webcam for Mac

Price: £65 | Buy now from Amazon



When evaluating a webcam in terms of specs per pound spent, the Poly Studio P5 should be near the top of your wish list.

As you would expect from a product made by business videoconferencing specialists, the 1080p picture is clean, clear and well-balanced across different lighting conditions. The autofocus worked excellently in our tests and was not overly sensitive to environmental changes, nor hunting for a new target when there wasn’t one, like some other cameras we’ve tested. Likewise, microphone quality proved outstanding – a common problem for webcams around this price point – and managed to pick out voices from background noise.

You can alter the image (saturation, brightness, and so on) and other settings in the Poly Lens application too, to get it just how you like. Overall, the Poly P5 should offer enough of an upgrade on your current webcam to warrant purchasing while not being as prohibitively expensive as some of the flashier options on this list.

Key specs – Resolution: 1080p at 30 fps, 720p at 60fps; Focus: Automatic; Audio: Single directional microphone; Mount type: Clip/tripod attachment; Cable length: 1.3m

3. EPOS EXPAND Vision 1: Best compact 4K webcam for Mac

Price: £160 | Buy now from Box



The major benefit of a video conference is the ability to gather people from across the globe in one spot. So, it definitely helps if your webcam is light and compact enough to be taken anywhere, that you can make the most of that placelessness. The EPOS EXPAND Vision 1 is one of the best designed webcams in this regard – about the same size as a charging case for wireless earbuds (5.8 x 2.9 x 4cm) and only weighing 126g – it’ll comfortably fit in your pocket while still sporting a sleek and sturdy build.

Tones are fairly unsaturated, but that’s no bad thing for a webcam, and you can always change them in the EXPAND Vision 1’s settings. You can also switch between the wide (90-degree field of view), default, and close-up viewing angles of its 4K lens, as well as even more granular detail in advanced settings.

Its two omnidirectional, noise-cancelling microphones are effective, even when surrounded by loud ambient noise. You’ll also have guaranteed privacy by using the dial above the camera lens that opens and closes a physical shutter.

Granted, all of this costs a little more than many may like. However, you are assured of top-of-the-line specs in a compact package, rather than via a cumbersome video bar, and that’s worth paying for.

Key specs – Resolution: 4K at 30fps; Focus: Fixed (with 3m depth of field); Audio: 2x omnidirectional microphones with noise cancelling; Mount type: Clip stand, Cable length: 1.2m

4. Poly Studio P15: Best webcam for Apple desktops

Price: £346 | Buy now from Amazon



As a smaller version of Poly’s conference room camera, the Poly Studio P15 comes with many features other personal webcams can only dream of. First and foremost, the image quality is excellent, with authentic colour replication. And auto-framing means you needn’t worry about walking around during a call either, as the P15 will keep your face well-cropped and centred. But perhaps the most notable advantage is its excellent microphone and speaker combination – its three pronged, beamforming microphone array is crystal clear, while the stereo soundbar lets you hear more clearly than many modern monitors.

Despite the P15’s hulking 17in long and 821g frame – making it an option MacBook users should perhaps avoid – this all-in-one capability saves desk space that would otherwise need to be used for an external microphone or speaker. You’ll also find one USB-C 3.0 port and two further USB-A 2.0 ports on its underside – handy for charging your phone or other devices – as well as a Kensington security lock to tie down the whole package. Plus the 4K image, face tracking, noise-cancelling and sound can all be controlled and calibrated via the Poly Lens App.

So long as its size or expense is not a problem, you’ll be getting one of the best webcams that we have tested. It's got all the bells and whistles to keep you satisfied and you’ll never pine after another webcam again.

Key specs – Resolution: 4K at 30fps; Focus: Autofocus; Audio: Omnidirectional microphones; Mount type: Clip stand, tripod thread; Cable: USB-C to USB-C cable supplied (adapter required for USB-A connection – not supplied)

5. Logitech HD Webcam C270: Best budget webcam for Mac Studio, Pro or Mini users

Price: £23 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re after a relatively cheap webcam for your Mac desktop – after all, most of us can’t splurge on devices like the Poly Studio P15 – our favourite budget pick is this Logitech webcam.

Supporting you with 720p recordings and video calls, the C270 will provide decent quality even in low light thanks to its RightLight technology. The microphone is a little less impressive, but still solid enough for daily calls and even reduces background noise to isolate your voice. It also has the same software used by Logitech’s pricier options meaning you get the same pan, tilt and zoom controls, plus motion detection and face tracking as part of the package.

Of course, those with a MacBook or iMac will already have a 720p camera, so the C270 is best suited to those without any camera at all and are after a webcam/microphone combo on the cheap.

Key specs – Resolution: 720p at 30fps; Focus: Fixed; Audio: Built-in microphone with noise reduction; Mount type: Clip stand; Cable length: 1.5m

6. Sandberg Flex: Best 1080p budget webcam for Mac

Price: £49 | Buy now from Amazon



A competent webcam will keep most people satisfied, and the Sandberg Flex is an excellent choice for making your life a little easier while still keeping costs down. It has automatic saturation, exposure, contrast, white balance adjustment and focusing, so you can simply log into your meetings without having to fiddle with settings.

Equally handy is its 360 degree rotating head – not something all webcams offer – so that you can quickly reveal items in your location or position the camera exactly how you wish with ease. For £50, it’s a fairly simple glass lens webcam, but it’s a lightweight, compact option you can keep in your bag and use whenever required.

Key specs – Resolution: 1080p at 30fps; Focus: Automatic; Audio: Built-in microphone; Mount type: Clip stand; Cable length: 1.35m

7. Insta360 Link: Best tracking webcam for Mac

Price: £319 | Buy now from Amazon



Not every webcam can track on camera motions, let alone physically follow your movements, but the Insta360 Link is an exception, adding unrivalled flexibility to your filming.

Moving and rotating on a gimbal, the Link locks onto your face and uses AI tracking to follow you around the room as your own personal camera crew. Gesture controls make it easy to manage from a distance too – for example, holding your hand to the camera will turn off face tracking – and it can even swivel to record in portrait mode which is ideal for social media natives who watch on their phones.

As you might imagine, these features help make the Link a highly capable webcam for streaming. The only slight negative, besides the price, is that the microphones are nothing special, but, given the quality elsewhere, there is a lot to love about the Insta360 Link.

Read our full Insta360 Link review for more details

Key specs - Resolution: 4K at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps; Focus: Autofocus with facial tracking; Audio: Dual microphones; Mount type: Built-in with tripod thread; Cable length: 1.5m

8. Razer Kiyo: Best budget webcam for low-light streaming via Mac

Price: £59 | Buy now from Amazon



The standout feature of the Razer Kiyo is undoubtedly its built-in ring light. Extra luminance is something most webcams forgo, especially at budget prices, so it’s quite a novelty to be well-lit on camera, and it helps make conference calls, hangouts, or streaming where you are the centre of attention, that much clearer on the screen.

Video runs at either Full HD 1080p quality at 30fps, or 720p at 60fps, while your Mac is also compatible with Razer’s Synapse 2 software (Synapse 3 is not yet available on Mac) which allows you to adjust the Kiyo’s brightness, contrast and colour.

Its only real drawback is a fairly common complaint of webcams: average microphone performance. But that audio is still clear, if a little quiet, and part of a decent package for streaming at just over the £50 mark.

Key specs – Resolution: 1080p at 30fps, 720p at 60fps; Focus: Autofocus; Audio: Omnidirectional microphones; Mount type: Clip stand; Cable length: 1.5m