Logitech MX Brio review: The 4K webcam to beat?

You’ll notice more noise creeping into the mix in darker conditions, but low-light performance is one of the MX Brio’s strongest suits. It manages to balance exposure and colours expertly, with the tones of my face looking true to life. The blue hue from my curtains skews the colour palette, but the result is still far crisper than an image taken in full light using the 1080p resolution Anker PowerConf C300 (right). Low-light vs PowerComf

Even more noise is present in a pitch-black room, but I remained visible and with decent detail when solely illuminated by my monitor and the red hue from my PC setup.

Pitch black photo

Show Mode, which automatically flips your picture when you tilt the MX Brio down to face your desk, is a useful feature turned on by default. It shows any viewer what they would see from your perspective rather than the upside-down view you would have with any other webcam.

It works well on the whole and will be especially useful for sharing sketches in design professions, though the autofocus was hunting for a new focus point fairly frequently when I moved anything on camera. You’ll need to be careful when repositioning the camera too, as I found it prone to coming loose from my monitor upon tilting it back up.

Show mode photo

If you dive into Logitech’s Options+ application, there are four tabs offering different ways to alter the default setup: Crop, Exposure, Image and Focus. Each one has various settings inside, as you can see below, from altering the field of view or camera view (once zoomed in) to manually changing exposure, colours and focus. Even better, your changes are all saved once you exit the Options+ app – without the need to save a preset, either – meaning the webcam will look exactly how you want it to whenever you jump into your next video call.

Options+ screenshot photo

The software does omit a few features, however. There’s no way to blur your background or choose a different one, nor will you find an auto-zooming option or any easy-use filters, which is a shame. Fortunately, third-party software is available if backgrounds and filters are important to you and web conferencing apps like Google Meet offer options on this front, too.

It’s also a bit of a pain that you need to install a further two applications for additional functionality. It would be preferable to have all settings in one application, though splitting it up does serve to simplify the controls within each.

One feature that can only be accessed via the LogiTune app is RightSight, an auto-framing tool designed to automatically track you to ensure you remain in shot. It worked effectively during my tests, quickly zooming in and following the individual on-screen whether sitting directly in front of the webcam or standing a few feet away. The feature got a little confused with two people in view, occasionally honing in on either one of us rather than framing us as a pair, but beyond that, I had no problems with its functionality.