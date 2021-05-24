TP-Link RE505X Range Extender review: Get a big Amazon saving on a top Wi-Fi 6 extender

Frankly, anyone looking to cover their whole home in Wi-Fi has never had so much choice. A single Wi-Fi 6 router might suffice for many homes, and for those it doesn’t there are some excellent mesh systems in both Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 varieties.

What’s more, if you just need to stretch your network to a distant back bedroom or home office, you can still find wireless extenders and Powerline kits to get you connected there.

READ NEXT: The best Wi-Fi extenders routers to buy today

TP-Link RE505X Range Extender review: What do you get for the money?

This is very much the case with the TP-Link RE505X. It’s one of the first wireless extenders to support 802.11ax or Wi-Fi 6, making it the ideal add-on to a next-gen router such as TP-Link’s own budget AX20 or high-end AX90, the value-packed D-Link EXO AX1800 or the superb Asus RT-AX88U.