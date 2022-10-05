Google announces the new Nest Wifi Pro, available to preorder now

Google has announced its first mesh router with Wi-Fi 6E support, the Nest Wifi Pro. Google claims it will provide faster connections throughout your home thanks to tri-band technology. The Nest Wifi Pro will be a high-end sibling to the current Google Wifi mesh system. It will launch on 27 October and is available for preorder now.

Nest Wifi Pro will utilise 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands courtesy of Wi-Fi 6E, a step up from the 5GHz maximum of the original Google Wifi mesh router. For the uninitiated, Wi-Fi 6E is a hefty frequency extension that allows compatible devices (of which there are quite few) to use it as a dedicated – and therefore very speedy – channel. Wi-Fi 6E is the first time the 6GHz bands have been opened up for use, but don’t be fooled: it’s not technically faster than 5GHz, it simply has less traffic, as fewer devices are compatible.

According to Google, the new router can reach top speeds of up to 4.2Gbits/sec to Google Wifi’s maximum 1.2Gbits/sec, although this is heavily dependent on your internet service provider, proximity to the router, device compatibility and so forth.

For existing Google users, it’s important to note that Nest Wifi Pro will not be compatible with the Google Wifi router, meaning purchasers will not be able to mix and match. No backwards compatibility will be disappointing to some, not least due to the extra waste it might create if older units are discarded. Thankfully, the company says that Nest Wifi Pro is made from 60% recycled material (based on product weight), which will hopefully go some way towards offsetting that.

Google claims its new Wifi Pro can cover up to 2,200 square feet per router, and will use data collection to monitor your connection speeds, attempting to fix any issues on its own. Of course, the advantage of mesh Wi-Fi systems is that you have multiple routers around your home that work together to create a more stable connection. It’s a good thing too, as the Nest Wifi Pro router only has one LAN port per unit, which doesn’t offer you much if you like to stick to wired connections. If you want to keep your wired connections, you may have to commit to more than one router, and place them strategically.

A single Nest Wifi Pro router costs £190, and is available for financing at a monthly cost of £8 for 24 months. It’s also available in a pack of three routers, which will set you back £380 and offer you a claimed coverage of up to 320 square metres.

Elsewhere, Nest also announced a new version of its video doorbell, and an overhaul to its Google Home app that will launch alongside the new Pixel Watch.

Preorder now from Google