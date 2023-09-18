Asus ZenWiFi XD5 review: A whole lot of speed and versatility in two neat little boxes

Asus ZenWiFi XD5 review: Performance

The ZenWiFi XD5’s radio specifications rival some of the fastest routers we’ve tested. However, mesh systems sometimes struggle to properly cover the claimed area and the size and design of the antennae are here limited by the compact casing.

To test the XD5’s performance, I set up the system in my own home as recommended, with one node connected to the broadband line in the study and the other at the opposite end of the adjacent bedroom. I then connected an Asustor Drivestor 4 Pro NAS appliance to the primary node, and took a test laptop equipped with a 2×2 Intel AX210 Wi-Fi 6 network card to various rooms in the house, measuring how quickly I was able to upload and download a set of test files to the NAS.

Here are the speeds I saw in megabytes per second, along with results previously obtained from a range of rival meshes – plus two tri-band Netgear Orbi systems, just to provide a bit of context:

MB/sec Bathroom download Bedroom download Kitchen download Living room download Study download Asus ZenWiFi XD5 39.3 39.4 36.4 34.9 38 D-Link Eagle Pro M15 16 20.5 14.9 17.2 58.5 Huawei Mesh 3 23.6 39.9 17.1 35.3 81.4 Mercusys Halo H80X 37.9 42 36.8 35.5 80.2 Netgear Orbi RBK762S 47.1 76.9 23.8 59.2 99.1 Netgear Orbi RBK963E (Wi-Fi 6E) 72.7 100.3 79.4 77.1 117.7

MB/sec Bathroom upload Bedroom upload Kitchen upload Living room upload Study upload Asus ZenWiFi XD5 15.8 17 14.9 14.4 15.9 D-Link Eagle Pro M15 7.4 7.9 9 8.4 14.8 Huawei Mesh 3 15 17 15 18.1 27.3 Mercusys Halo H80X 13.6 17.2 12.1 13.2 24.2 Netgear Orbi RBK762S 20.1 22.3 20.8 21.2 28.2 Netgear Orbi RBK963E (Wi-Fi 6E) 23.5 26.3 26.3 27.6 40.8

It’s clear that no mesh in the sub-£300 range can match the performance of a high-end tri-band mesh, especially not once you throw Wi-Fi 6E into the mix.

For what it is though the ZenWiFi XD5 does a very creditable job. As I moved around the house, download speeds were astonishingly consistent, never dropping below 34.9MB/sec – equivalent to around 280Mbits/sec, or fast enough to stream eleven 4K HDR movies from Disney Plus at once. For most households it should be fast and stable enough that, once you have the XD5 up and running, you’ll never need to think about performance at all. Power consumption is low too: I measured a draw of 6.2W per node when sitting idle, peaking at 7.9W while transmitting data at full pelt..

The XD5 has only one arguable weakness. As you can see above, most meshes we’ve tested in the past have achieved some very high download rates at close range; by contrast, the Asus never topped 40MB/sec, even when my laptop was sitting right next to the primary node. Still, if you want a really fast same-room connection, that’s what the Ethernet port is for.