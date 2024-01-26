D-Link R32 Eagle Pro AI review: A cheap and unfussy Wi-Fi 6 router, let down by limited range

D-Link R32 Eagle Pro AI router review: Performance

To measure the R32 Eagle Pro AI’s Wi-Fi performance I put the router through our standard test procedure. I set it up in the study of my own home (with the latest firmware installed), connected my internet line to the WAN port and plugged an Asustor Drivestor AS3304T NAS appliance into one of the LAN sockets.

I then connected my test laptop – equipped with an Intel AX210 2×2 Wi-Fi 6E card – to the R32’s 5GHz network, carted the former around to five different rooms in my home, copied a standard set of 100MB test files to and from the NAS, and measured the average upload and download speeds.

Here’s what I saw, along with results from the other routers mentioned above for comparison:

Initially I was impressed by the R32. In the study and the adjoining living room its performance was very good, easily outpacing the cheaper TP-Link and Linksys systems. Even better, since the router’s 4×4 MIMO capability supports multi-user access, that performance should hold up even when two devices are accessing the router at once.

Unfortunately, as I moved further away, performance plummeted. In the kitchen and bedroom, with two walls between the router and the laptop, download speeds were well below average.

To be fair, the data rates I observed were still fine for everyday web browsing and online meetings. But at the back of the house it’s questionable whether even that would be viable, as here the R32’s dismal average speeds – 5.5MB/sec downstream and just 3MB/sec upstream – represent an unstable, intermittent connection.

I’m not saying I make a lot of video calls from the bathroom, but if I ever need to, this isn’t the router I want to be relying on.

Power consumption isn’t much to write home about, either. I measured a draw of around 10W from the mains when the R32 was sitting idle, and a maximum of 12.5W during my tests.