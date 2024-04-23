Netgear Orbi 970 mesh router review: A groundbreaking mesh with huge potential for the future

If you’re looking for absolutely the fastest home mesh Wi-Fi system around, Netgear has you covered. The Orbi 970 brings Wi-Fi 7 to the company’s mesh Wi-Fi platform, with an enormous claimed throughput of 27Gbits/sec across four radio bands.

It’s not just the performance that’s big. The Orbi 970 units are physically the largest mesh stations we’ve ever seen, and the price is similarly gigantic: you’ll pay £1,500 for two stations, or £2,200 for a triple pack.

Whether it’s worth the money is a slightly tricky question. Today’s drivers and software aren’t yet capable of delivering the full advertised potential of Wi-Fi 7, and that means we can’t be certain how the Orbi 970 will measure up against rival meshes as the technology matures.

For that reason we don’t recommend you spend the cash just yet – but if your goal is to build the fastest possible, farthest-reaching Wi-Fi network (and cost is no object) the Orbi 970 could well end up being your ideal platform.