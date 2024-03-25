The five-star Linksys Atlas Pro 6 Wi-Fi router sees a whopping reduction in the Amazon spring sale

Fed up with buffering or tediously slow connections? Well, with the five-star Linksys Atlas Pro 6 dropping to just £235 in the Amazon spring sale, that can be a problem of the past. Down from its average listing of £332, you can now save a brilliant £97 on the home mesh Wi-Fi router. Not bad, eh?

So if you’re looking to speed things up and keep the cost down, now’s the time to act, as this superb offer ends tonight at 11.59pm (Monday 25 March).

Did the Linksys Atlas Pro 6 get a good review?