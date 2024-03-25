The five-star Linksys Atlas Pro 6 Wi-Fi router sees a whopping reduction in the Amazon spring sale
The Linksys Atlas Pro 6 claimed an Expert Reviews Recommended award and is now far cheaper in Amazon’s spring sale – if you’re fast
View deal at Amazon
Fed up with buffering or tediously slow connections? Well, with the five-star Linksys Atlas Pro 6 dropping to just £235 in the Amazon spring sale, that can be a problem of the past. Down from its average listing of £332, you can now save a brilliant £97 on the home mesh Wi-Fi router. Not bad, eh?
So if you’re looking to speed things up and keep the cost down, now’s the time to act, as this superb offer ends tonight at 11.59pm (Monday 25 March).
Did the Linksys Atlas Pro 6 get a good review?
- In our comprehensive Linksys Atlas Pro 6 review, we gave the speedy Wi-Fi router a maximum of five stars out of five.
- We also bestowed upon it our Expert Reviews Recommended Award.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Linksys Atlas Pro 6?
- Provides excellent long-range coverage.
- Features a fast 4.8Gbits/sec 5GHz radio, and supports 160MHz channels, as well as Qualcomm’s latest Wi-Fi chipset.
- Testing showed an average household download speed of 51.18Mbits/sec, taken from five different rooms in the house (bathroom, bedroom, living room, kitchen and study).
- The same tests showed an average household upload speed of 21.72Mbits/sec.
- Cheaper than its rivals (and now even better value for money).
Are there any disadvantages to this Linksys Atlas Pro 6 deal?
- Limited, basic software features.
- Poor web interface, described by our reviewer as “slow and clunky”.
How has the Linksys Atlas Pro 6’s price changed over time?
- The Linksys Atlas Pro 6 has dropped as low as £230 in the past, but its current discounted price of £235 isn’t a million miles away.
- At launch, it carried a price tag of £423.
Where can I find more wireless and mesh Wi-Fi router deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
At Expert Reviews, we care about value for money. We’re committed to finding only the best wallet-worthy offers for our readers, and you can find an in-depth explanation of our methods in this dedicated article.