TP-Link RE815XE review: The first Wi-Fi 6E extender is fast and well priced

TP-Link was one of the first manufacturers to deliver a working Wi-Fi 6 extender, and now it’s back with the first Wi-Fi extender supporting Wi-Fi 6E. This is a fairly big deal, requiring the extender to transmit and receive not just on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands we’re used to, but the new, less-congested 6GHz band introduced with the 6E revision.

What’s more, it’s comfortably the largest wireless extender I’ve tested, and the first where two or three antennas isn’t enough. With this one you’re looking at four beefy antennae to cover the additional bandwidth and ensure strong all-round coverage.

In short, you’re looking at the first in a new class of wireless extender, but what kind of performance does it bring to the table? I’ve spent a week using theTP-Link RE815XE and testing its speeds around my house to find out more.