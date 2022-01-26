Xiaomi announces Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro

Only a short while ago, a low-cost smartphone was rarely worth spending your money on. Cheaper handsets failed to replicate the sort of experiences offered by mid-range and flagship smartphones of the time, but these days it’s no longer quite so easy as it once was to distinguish between price brackets – and Chinese brand Xiaomi is mostly to blame.

Last year’s Redmi Note 9T was named the best budget phone of 2021 in our Tech Product of the Year awards, with specifications more befitting handsets that cost twice (and even triple) the price. And it’s been sitting comfortably at the top of the pack ever since.

READ NEXT: Best smartphone

Not content to rest on its laurels, however, Xiaomi has just released a flurry of new Redmi handsets for 2022. And while the Redmi Note 10 Pro didn’t quite match the previous Note 9T in the affordability stakes, the newly launched Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro look set to be this year’s best-value handsets, despite the fact that we’re only one month into the new year.

Kicking things off, the Redmi Note 11 (as you might have guessed from the name) is the cheapest of the two. A low-cost handset that’s filled to the brim with features, the Note 11 comes with a 6.43in FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080) AMOLED display, with a maximum 90Hz refresh rate and a quoted peak brightness of 1,000cd/m². It’s IP53 splash and dust resistant, has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, has dual stereo speakers and it supports wired charging speeds up to 33W via USB-C – going from empty to full around one hour.

The mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 powers the phone, which is built on a 6nm fabrication process and is clocked at 2.4GHz. Depending on how much you’re willing to spend, you can choose either a 64GB model with 4GB of RAM, or you can double the storage to 128GB with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

Camera-wise, the Redmi Note 11 comes with four cameras on the rear, consisting of a main 50MP lens, 8MP 118-degree wide unit, 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi Note 11’s camera software has been updated with a revamped night mode, which Xiaomi calls Night Mode 2.0, as well as new Kaleidoscope and Vlog shooting modes. Finally, a 13MP sits on the front of the phone, found inside a central hole-punch notch.

What about the Redmi Note 11 Pro, then? Coming in both 4G and 5G models, the Redmi Note 11 Pro has a slightly larger 6.67in FHD+ AMOLED screen, with a boosted 120Hz refresh rate and it’s brighter, too, at a quoted 1,200cd/m². It’s still IP53-rated for protection, but it supports much faster 67W charging which, according to Xiaomi, is able to go from zero to 51% in just 15 minutes. Wowzers.

Internally, there’s a lot of change, with the Redmi Note 11 Pro instead using a MediaTek Helio G96 in the 4G model, and the Snapdragon 695 in the 5G variant. The latter is slightly faster (clocked at 2.2GHz compared to the MediaTek’s 2.02GHz) and it has the added benefit of having an integrated 5G modem as well – for a slightly increased cost, of course.

Otherwise, both the 4G and 5G versions of the Note 11 Pro are identical, both coming with either 64GB of expandable storage and 6GB of RAM, or 128GB of storage with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a significant leg-up over the regular model when it comes to photography, however. Samsung’s Isocell HM2 108MP sensor is the star of the show, sitting above the same 8MP 118-degree sensor as the Note 11, as well as the same 2MP macro unit. The rear depth sensor is nowhere to be found, but the Note 11 Pro’s selfie camera is upgraded to a 16MP snapper.

Whichever Redmi you choose, they all come in the same selection of colours: Graphite Grey, Polar White and Atlantic Blue. The Redmi Note 11 is available to buy in January, with both the 4G and 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro launching in February.

The Redmi Note 11 is priced at $179, $199 or $229, with UK pricing to be confirmed. The Note 11 Pro, meanwhile, costs $299, $329 and $349, with the 5G model costing an extra $20.