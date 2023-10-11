This Surface Pro 9 deal is INCREDIBLE, according to our laptop experts

For that price, you’re getting a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor – a generation old at this point but still perfectly powerful enough to handle any of my daily working tasks – paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. If you want more RAM or a beefier processor, good news – that’s exactly what the other model offers.

Fitted with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset, backed by 16GB of RAM, the pricier model is the better choice for those with more intensive workloads. Unfortunately, the model with a roomier 512GB SSD isn’t included in the sale, so you’re left with the same 256GB of storage as the cheaper model but the focus here is definitely on power. You need only look at our Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review to see the kind of outstanding performance this model achieves, with scores that rival the M2 iPad Pro in some benchmarks.

That comparison is all the more impressive as we pull back the curtain on the price. I may lean more favourable towards the entry-level option but even I have to admit the Core i7 model is the better bargain. From an average price of £1,484, this model of the Microsoft Surface Pro has absolutely plummeted in price, all the way down to £976. That’s a saving of over £500, and yes, this is also a record-low price.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable alternative to the top-end iPad or, like me, more focused on a laptop replacement that doesn’t nudge up against quadruple figures, the differences between the two models start and end there, so the rest of the things I love about the Surface Pro 9 apply to both. First of all, at just 9.3mm thick and 879g in weight, the tablet is wonderfully portable.

Of course, if you want to get the most out of the Surface Pro 9 as a 2-in-1 laptop, you will need to purchase the keyboard separately. There are a couple of good options here, either the standard Surface Pro keyboard directly from Microsoft (£130), or this Signature Keyboard and Surface Pen 2 stylus bundle from Amazon (£272).

Choosing the Core i7 Surface Pro and the Signature Bundle would bring the total cost to £1,248. That sounds like a lot, until we throw in some perspective. Remember that M2 iPad Pro I mentioned earlier? If I wanted to pick up an equivalent model – 256GB storage with the Magic Keyboard – and use that as a laptop replacement, I’d be looking at a much more expensive £1,748, a full £500 more expensive than the Microsoft bundle.

There are plenty of other reasons I might recommend a Surface Pro 9. Its webcam, for one, is among the best in the business; footage from the 1080p camera is crisp and well-balanced. The speakers go surprisingly loud, too, and together with the webcam they make the Surface Pro 9 a great video meeting companion. The webcam also supports Windows Hello, allowing you to log in using your face.

To be clear, it isn’t all completely sunshine and roses with the Surface Pro 9. Battery life is solid but nothing special, and the tablet lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. But with huge chunks off the average price bringing both models down to the cheapest they’ve ever been, these Surface 9 Pro deals are undoubtedly the best 2-in-1 bargains you’ll find this Prime Day.