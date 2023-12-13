Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen, 2023) review: Small tweaks to a winning formula

Five years is a long time in the tech world, so the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K – first launched in 2018 – was certainly due an update.

There wasn’t much wrong with the 2018 model, which earned our praise by offering 4K HDR support on the cheap. The second-generation model strengthens the Fire TV Stick 4K’s standing as one of the best 4K streaming sticks with improved internals for slightly speedier performance along with the addition of Wi-Fi 6 support.

Amazon faces some stiff competition in 2023, however, meaning the Fire TV Stick 4K isn’t quite the slam dunk choice it once was.