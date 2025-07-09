This Prime Day deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick is selling like hot cakes, and I totally get why

All three Fire TV Sticks are on offer for Prime Day. Here’s why the Fire TV Stick 4K is the best buy for most people

Prime Day, Prime Day, Prime Day. Mutter it under your breath three times, and it magically appears to bring you unbeatable Fire TV Stick deals.

Less than two days into Amazon’s latest sale, it’s clear that I’ve already lost the plot, but it’s equally clear that there are few better times to pick yourself up a new media streamer.

As part of its latest sales event, which runs until 11.59pm on Friday, 11 July, Amazon has slashed the prices of its three own-brand streaming dongles.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is down to £24 from its average price over the past six months of £37, while the top-of-the-range Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max can be picked up for £40, down from an average of £66.

However, people’s pick of the sticks, judging by the traffic we’re seeing on the site and the number being sold, is the Fire TV Stick 4K. And for good reason. It currently costs just £28, which is less than half of its £60 RRP and £27 cheaper than its average price since Black Friday.

As I said over on my Prime Day TV deals live blog, I would probably spend a bit extra on the 4K Max, but the differences between the two are small enough that I get why people would choose the cheaper option.

The Fire TV Stick 4K has 8GB of storage, while the 4K Max has twice that, meaning you can download and store more apps and content and not worry about affecting performance. The 4K Max has a nippier processor, too, but we’re only talking about a difference of 0.3GHz, which has a negligible impact during daily use.

Elsewhere, the 4K Max supports Wi-Fi 6E, whereas the basic 4K model makes do with Wi-Fi 6 compatibility. This is going to be a non-issue for most people.

So, if you’re simply looking for easy access to a huge range of streaming services and apps, the convenience of Amazon Alexa voice controls via the remote, HDR support for all four of the key formats (HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision), and Dolby Vision, you’ll be getting all of that by buying the Fire TV Stick 4K for less than £30.

Put like that, it makes perfect sense that this is one of the most popular Prime Day deals around.

Remember, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to unlock the offer. Membership costs £9/mth or £95 annually, while new customers can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

With more than two days of the sales event remaining, it's worth signing up for that even if you decide a Fire TV Stick isn't for you.