Apple unveils new M3 iMac with double the speed

At last, Apple is giving its iMac an update. Unveiled with an all-new M3 chip at its Scary Fast event, the 24in M3 iMac is set to be up to two times faster than the previous M1 iMac released in 2020.

It will house the new macOS Sonoma and support Wi-Fi 6E, although the design remains near identical with a slim, 11.5mm thickness and white bezels (including that notorious large bottom bezel) around its 4.5K Retina display. There’s also the same 1080p camera, speaker set, microphones and USB port configurations, with no sign of a larger 27in model that has been rumoured prior to this announcement, following Apple discontinuing the 27in M1 iMac last year.

The whole package will now all be made from more recycled materials, however, with recycled rare earth magnets and tin soldering, plus 100% recycled gold circuitry and recycled aluminium stand.