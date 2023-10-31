Apple unveils new M3 iMac with double the speed
The latest 24in iMac is up to 2x faster than the previous M1 release – but there’s no sign of a return for the 27in model
At last, Apple is giving its iMac an update. Unveiled with an all-new M3 chip at its Scary Fast event, the 24in M3 iMac is set to be up to two times faster than the previous M1 iMac released in 2020.
It will house the new macOS Sonoma and support Wi-Fi 6E, although the design remains near identical with a slim, 11.5mm thickness and white bezels (including that notorious large bottom bezel) around its 4.5K Retina display. There’s also the same 1080p camera, speaker set, microphones and USB port configurations, with no sign of a larger 27in model that has been rumoured prior to this announcement, following Apple discontinuing the 27in M1 iMac last year.
The whole package will now all be made from more recycled materials, however, with recycled rare earth magnets and tin soldering, plus 100% recycled gold circuitry and recycled aluminium stand.
What’s really new is that M3 chipset, which will also run the new MacBook Pro models announced at the same event. It’s a boost in performance overdue given there was no release of the iMac with an M2 chip, with the new M3 chip offering eight primary processing cores and an additional ten dedicated to graphics on board.
It sees Apple shift to three-nanometer technology – becoming the first high-volume computer manufacturer to embrace it – which enhances transistor density for reportedly superior performance while maintaining power efficiency.
And the stats released by Apple are impressive. Apps such as Microsoft Excel will perform 30% faster than the previous-generation iMac, while games will also load faster, with up to 50% faster frame rates. Photo and video processing is boosted, too, with Photoshop and Premiere Pro up to double their previous speeds.
In addition to the M3, Apple unveiled the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, which are essentially higher-tier versions with more impressive specifications. The M3 Pro offers a 12-core CPU and an 18-core GPU, while the M3 Max boasts 16 main cores and a staggering 40 graphics cores, which Apple promises will see an 80% boost in performance compared to the M1 chip from 2021.
Apple transitioned from Intel components in 2020 with its M1 chip, and the M3 chip’s launch could be seen as another strategic move to regain its competitive edge in an intense market. When we reviewed the 24in M1 iMac, we were suitably impressed and awarded it five stars and a Recommended award. The specifications suggest we may be similarly wowed this time around.
As with the previous M1 iMac, each model is also available in different colours – green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver – although this time there will be colour-matched wallpapers.
The new 24in iMac is available to order today for delivery on 7 November. Prices start at £1,349 for the eight-core GPU model and go up to £1,599 for the ten-core GPU version.