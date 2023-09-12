Apple Watch Series 9 review: Still a great smartwatch with poor battery life

There’s sapphire crystal glass topping the screen, which should mean it’s tough enough to shrug off the worst scuffs and bangs and the physical controls are in the same places, too. The watch is water resistant to 50M so you can take it swimming and, as you’d expect, it’s backwards compatible with the same watch bands as the Series 8 and 7.

This means it’s just as comfortable to wear as its predecessors and looks just as good on the wrist, especially if you enable the always-on screen mode.

The new features, as described above, don’t add too much to the experience of using an Apple Watch, either. Yes, Siri does respond more quickly to commands as a result of on-device Siri and the new S9 chip. HomePod Media control works well – the watch will launch Now Playing whenever you’re near – but I’m not sure whether I need it or not.

It’s nice, too, to have Precision Find for your iPhone enabled on the watch, which works via the Ultrawideband tech first introduced alongside Apple AirTags, although my enthusiasm for this feature is somewhat dampened by the fact that it only works iPhones, not AirPods or AirTags, and only the latest iPhones 15, at that.

In fact, I’d say that, for most people, the biggest difference they’re going to see is down to WatchOS 10, which radically overhauls all sorts of things, not least the way you interact with core things like the buttons, home screen and apps view.

The main change here is the introduction of Smart Stacks – a series of context-sensitive widgets or cards that provide information such as news headlines, workout summaries and upcoming appointments. The problem is that these have to go somewhere, and that somewhere is off the main watch face at the bottom of the screen, where the Control Centre used to be.

That’s initially disorientating, but okay; you can now access Control Centre with a single press of the side button. However, this also displaces another core view: Recent Apps. That view can now be accessed with a double press of the digital crown.

If you’ve been wearing an Apple Watch for a few years, these changes will take a while to get used and I’m not entirely sure they were completely necessary, but as these changes aren’t exclusive to the Series 9, it’s not a criticism I can level at the watch itself.

Other WatchOS 10 changes are more cosmetic. The App view grid is now a vertically scrolling view that you can’t zoom in and out of. I think this is an improvement but your mileage may vary. And various core apps have been given a bit of a makeover, too, including the Weather, Mindfulness and Heart rate apps.