Apple Watch Ultra 2 review: Apple’s best smartwatch

Apple Watch Ultra 2 review: Design and new features

Nothing has changed when it comes to the way the Apple Watch Ultra 2 looks compared with its predecessor. It’s fairly chunky, measures 44 x 14 x 49mm (WDH) and weighs 61g without a strap attached. The body is made from “aerospace grade” titanium alloy, with a sapphire crystal glass topping the display. This combination has thus far proved resistant to scuffs and scratches.

Just like last year, there are three physical controls scattered around the edges of the Watch Ultra 2: the digital crown and side button on the right; and a customisable “Action” button on the left. However, these have now been augmented with the “new” double tap gesture. I’ve put “new” in quotes here because the feature actually existed before, buried in the accessibility settings, and wasn’t turned on by default.

It also wasn’t live when the watch initially launched but now that it has finally arrived on my review sample, I can report that it’s pretty effective, but not perfect. To recap, this feature allows you to navigate various key functions simply by double-tapping your forefinger and thumb together. It works by monitoring data from the gyroscope, accelerometer and heart rate monitor and analyses it using what Apple calls its “sensor-fusion” machine-learning algorithm.

You have to raise your wrist to wake the watch first, but with that done you can view messages and initiate dictation-based replies, bring up the new Smart Stack view from any watch face and cycle through each card in the view. You can also start and stop the stopwatch, remote control the camera on your iPhone and a bunch more.

The camera remote is the most useful function I’ve come across so far. It lets you keep a good, solid grip on your phone while triggering the camera with your free hand and is especially useful for selfies. I’ve also found it useful while cooking: when your hands are sticky or dirty with ingredients, it’s a lot easier to dismiss timer alarms with a double tap than by dabbing the screen with your nose.

At other times, however, it doesn’t feel like it adds much. For instance, if the watch automatically detects a workout, and you have your AirPods Pro connected, it will ask you, over the headphones, if you want to start recording your activity as a workout.

You might think all you need to do at this point would be to double-tap, but no; you have to raise your watch first, before double-tapping to confirm. At this point, you might as well simply tap the button on the screen with your free hand.

The introduction of the new S9 SiP chip also brings another improvement for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 this year: on-device Siri, which significantly speeds up voice recognition for those requests where an internet connection isn’t required. Think replying to messages with dictation, setting timers and starting workouts, as opposed to asking about the football results, which still requires internet connectivity for Siri to resolve.

On-device Siri also means you can now ask your watch to display various health-related metrics such as the status of your activity rings or how you slept last night, which wasn’t allowed before. The list of what Siri will respond to isn’t exhaustive, though. If you ask for your resting heart rate, for instance, it will tell you that “you can find that in the Health app on your iPhone”.

The fact that the display now goes up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness isn’t a huge deal because, frankly, the original Apple Watch Ultra was plenty bright enough. The new precision find feature is also nice, but only works for locating your phone, not other devices such as AirPods or AirTags.

I do like the new Modular Ultra watch face, though. It really makes the most of the extra screen real estate of the Watch Ultra 2, and provides more customisation than the Wayfinder watch face. I am not a fan, however, of how WatchOS 10 has changed the way Night Mode is enabled.

Previously, you could simply spin the Digital Crown to manually flick between regular and Night Mode, where the entire watch face turns deep red. Now, Apple forces you to use Auto mode, where it toggles depending on the ambient light (even under your shirt cuff), and the only way to switch it manually is to delve into the customisation options. That’s just plain irritating.

