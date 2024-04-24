Where to mount a baby monitor: Advice from tech and design experts

For devices with video functionality, you need to consider the position from where you can get the best possible view of your little one. Helpfully, many monitors on the market today offer the ability to control the device’s camera angle, either via panning (left to right), tilting (up and down) or both.

The camera in the Sense-U Video Monitor, for example – named best value smart monitor by our testers – can tilt back and forth 90-degrees, as well rotate about 15-degrees either side.

2. Your child’s age

Mobility increases as tots turn into toddlers, and it’s something to take note of when factoring in a baby monitor’s placement.

“For a newborn in a cot, the camera angle only really needs to be focused on that area”, says Charlotte Hill, nursery product specialist at John Lewis, which offers a nursery advice service for new and expectant parents.

“For older children, however, it can be useful to have a camera with more motion – for instance, a 360-degree angle – in order to cover more of the room as they play, or when they reach an age where they can get out of bed themselves.”

3. How the device sits or attaches

Most – but not all – monitors are designed to sit free-standing on a flat surface. As such, you’ll need to identify potential spots in your little one’s bedroom for the unit to perch. Prime locations tend to include the tops of dressers, bookcases and wardrobes, as well as shelves.

If a suitable flat surface isn’t available, you may want to consider a wall-mountable device. The Nanit Pro Baby Monitor, for example, has an option specifically designed to be fitted this way. Alternatively, the Motorola MBP50 comes with a unique “star grip” mount, which features pliable legs that can be wrapped around items such as frame shelving units, curtain rails and floor lamps.

If none of these options are suitable, you may need to think creatively. “We’ve previously placed monitors on built-in joinery, utilised wireless cameras in children’s hideouts and play dens and even integrated cameras into headboards”, shares design expert Joanna Landais, founder of children’s interiors company Eklektik Studio.

4. The Wi-Fi signal available

“Some monitors may have a reduced range, depending on the wall thickness or age of the house”, says Charlotte Hill. So you may have to experiment, trying out several placements around the room to discover which is best, before settling on a final spot.

If your device connects to Wi-Fi and this is an issue, Landais advises trying a signal booster – take a look at our list of the best Wi-Fi extenders to help with this.

Note that Bluetooth- and wireless-enabled devices such as mobile phones and laptops can also interfere with the signal of your baby monitor. Most user manuals suggest keeping such devices at least 1-2 metres away from your monitor, or else turning them off if they appear to be causing interference.

5. Safety considerations

If your baby monitor of choice is powered via a mains connection, it’s of paramount importance that both the device and the wire are out of your little one’s reach, since this presents an obvious strangulation hazard.

If the location of the plug socket makes this challenging, consider securing the wire to the wall using cable clip nails – a pack will set you back less than £7 on Amazon.

This risk may seem minimal when your baby is still fairly immobile, or not yet rolling, sitting or standing; however, babies can develop these skills suddenly, with little pre-warning, so it’s important to ensure you place your monitor as if they were able to stand.

Also remember that your little one’s wingspan will increase as they grow, so set up your monitor with this in mind, too.

