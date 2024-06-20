Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL BBQ and Smoker (OG901UK) review: A versatile all-season barbecue controlled by your phone

There can be several barriers to barbecuing but the Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL BBQ and Smoker (OG901UK) has removed almost all of them.

It’s a plug-in appliance, so there’s no fuss with lighting and keeping it lit. There’s a digital display and seven adjustable functions, so you don’t have to worry about keeping it at the right temperature for the food you’re cooking. And you don’t have to hang around while the Woodfire Pro Connect XL preheats or cooks, as Ninja’s Pro Connect app lets you know when you can add food – and when it’s done. Plus, it’s weather-resistant for year-round use.

All of this means if you fancy barbecued food, you don’t need the skies, or time, to be on your side. In testing, it proved to be fantastically convenient and turned out wonderfully grilled results but a relatively high price and a couple of small niggles see it fall short of a perfect score.