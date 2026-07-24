The Manscaped The Chairman Plus is a solid budget foil shaver, but it’s worth paying extra for the Chairman Pro

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1 / 10

Our rating Reviewed price £90

Pros Cheaper than the Chairman Pro

Cheaper than the Chairman Pro Easy to clean and maintain

Easy to clean and maintain Compact, travel-friendly design Cons Less comfortable than the Chairman Pro

Less comfortable than the Chairman Pro Awkward around the upper lip and neck

Awkward around the upper lip and neck No options for maintaining stubble

Manscaped built its reputation on grooming tools designed for men’s more sensitive areas, with much of its marketing centred around reducing nicks, cuts and irritation below the belt. More recently, the company has applied that same thinking to facial grooming, developing electric shavers that aim to deliver a close shave while minimising razor burn and ingrown hairs.

Its approach relies on multi-blade foil heads that are designed to capture more hairs with each pass, reducing the amount of time spent going over the same areas of skin. At the top of the range sits the feature-packed Chairman Pro, complete with a digital display, LED spotlight and a more sophisticated four-foil shaving head.

The Chairman Plus takes a more straightforward approach. Costing almost half as much as its premium sibling, it strips away many of the extra features in favour of a simpler, more affordable package. The question is whether those savings come with too many compromises, or if the Chairman Plus offers the sweet spot in Manscaped’s electric shaver range.

Manscaped The Chairman Plus: What do you get for the money?

The Chairman Plus costs £90, much cheaper than the £150 Chairman Pro. In the box, you get the shaver itself, a magnetically removable three-foil shaving head, a magnetic precision trimmer attachment, a USB-C charging cable and a set of straightforward instructions.

2 / 10

Despite the lower price, it still feels like a quality product. The rubberised coating offers plenty of grip and the slightly smaller body sits comfortably in the hand. It doesn’t feel cheap by any means.

Gone is the digital display of the Pro, however. Instead, three simple white LEDs provide an indication of battery life at a quick glance. It’s a more basic solution but one that works perfectly well.

3 / 10

There’s also a travel lock button that prevents the shaver from accidentally turning itself on in your bag, which frequent travellers will appreciate.

How I tested the Manscaped The Chairman Plus

I ditched my trusty old trimmer and used the Manscaped The Chairman Plus as my primary electric shaver for several weeks, testing it on both daily stubble and several days of beard growth.

4 / 10

I evaluated the comfort and closeness of the shave, used both the foil head and precision trimmer attachment and tested its portability, ease of cleaning and battery performance during everyday use. I also carried out a battery rundown test, in which I timed how long it took for the battery to run from full to empty in continuous use.

How well does it shave?

The Chairman Plus uses a three-foil shaving head rather than the four-foil setup found on the Chairman Pro, and the difference is noticeable.

I found myself making repeated passes over the same area to achieve a consistently close shave. When I attempted to shave against the grain too early, particularly with slightly longer facial hair, the shaver would occasionally snag and pull. This made the experience less comfortable than I’d hoped.

5 / 10

I got the best results by shaving with the grain to reduce the bulk of the hair, before making upward passes to clean everything up. This inevitably made shaving sessions longer than they needed to be.

Unlike circular foil shavers such as the Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra, which cuts down hair with gentle circular motions, the Chairman Plus operates with sweeping up-or-down movements. Unfortunately, this isn’t quite as efficient nor as comfortable to use. The shaving head also feels rather large and awkward around tighter areas, such as beneath the nose, around the moustache and along the neck.

While the Chairman Pro offers a number of plastic guards to achieve various stubble lengths, there’s no way of adjusting the cutting length of the main foil head. I had hoped that shaving only with the grain would leave a little stubble behind, but the finish was too patchy and uneven. In reality, it’s a clean shave or nothing.

6 / 10

The included precision trimmer is useful for shaping sideburns and tidying beard lines, but anyone wanting to maintain longer facial hair will still need a dedicated beard trimmer.

How easy is it to use?

There’s something to be said for simplicity, and the Chairman Plus is refreshingly straightforward. There are no apps, no special modes and no confusing menus to navigate.

The body is slightly smaller and more ergonomic than the Pro, making it easy to manoeuvre, while the shaving head has enough flex to follow the contours of the jaw and neckline. And despite the occasional snagging mentioned above, I never experienced any redness or irritation after shaving, even when making multiple passes.

7 / 10

The magnetic precision trimmer attachment is also a nice touch, clipping on and off in seconds and making it easy to swap between trimming and shaving duties.

How good is the battery life?

Manscaped quotes up to 60 minutes of cordless use from a full charge, which is down on the 75 minutes offered by the Chairman Pro. In practice, that’s still plenty of runtime for most users and I found that the battery easily lasted through a week of regular shaving.

8 / 10

In my battery rundown test, I let the fully charged Chairman Plus run and timed how long it took the battery to die. It lasted just shy of 74 minutes before giving in, which is particularly impressive when compared to the brand’s 60 minute quoted runtime.

That said, this figure is likely going to be lower in real-life use, as my rundown tests don’t take into account any resistance the cutting blades will have to overcome.

Charging is handled via USB-C, which is a major plus. It means one less charger to pack and makes the shaver particularly convenient for travelling, as it can easily be topped up from a laptop or power bank if necessary.

How easy is it to clean?

Cleaning doesn’t get much easier. The magnetic shaving head pops off in seconds, allowing you to tap the hair out into a sink, rinse everything under the tap and leave it to air dry. The Chairman Plus is also fully waterproof, so it can be used in the shower or simply rinsed clean after each shave.

9 / 10

Because there are no cleaning cartridges or docking stations to worry about, maintenance costs are effectively non-existent. However, Manscaped suggests replacing the entire Foil Blade every 12-18 months for optimal performance. These cost £33.

How portable is it?

The Chairman Plus scores highly for portability thanks to its sleek design and lightweight body. Its USB-C charging makes it an excellent travel companion and, unlike many premium rivals, there’s no bulky charging dock or proprietary cable to worry about.

The travel lock is another useful addition, ensuring it won’t accidentally switch itself on in your wash bag. Better still, the magnetic head clips off, which reduces the overall footprint and makes it simple to slip inside a cabin-friendly wash bag or similar.

Is it good value?

At £90, the Chairman Plus undercuts its premium sibling by a considerable margin. For that money, it’s a competent and easy-to-use foil shaver that delivers a close shave and requires very little maintenance.

10 / 10

The problem is that the extra £60 for the Chairman Pro buys a noticeably more comfortable shaving experience, better versatility and a superior shaving head. If you shave every day, those improvements are easy to appreciate.

Should you buy the Manscaped The Chairman Plus?

If you’re looking for a straightforward foil shaver that’s easy to travel with and won’t break the bank, the Chairman Plus is a solid option. It’s well built, simple to maintain and delivers a close shave.

However, it lacks the comfort and versatility of the Chairman Pro. The three-foil head requires more passes, occasionally snags on longer hair and struggles around tighter areas of the face.

For occasional shavers or those upgrading from a basic electric trimmer or disposable wet razors, it’s an easy recommendation. But if your budget can stretch a little further, the Chairman Pro remains the better buy.