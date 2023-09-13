Simba Hybrid mattress topper review: Luxury at a cost

Neither of those things is that impressive for a thick mattress topper, though. When Silentnight’s Impress 50mm memory foam topper offers similar improvement for £80, I’d expect no less from a product that costs upwards of £350. However, where the Simba Hybrid comes into its own is with temperature control.

Thanks to its layer of pocket springs and breathable synthetic latex layer, the Simba Hybrid mattress topper feels noticeably cooler than all-foam models from Silentnight and Eve. It’s more comparable with the Dormeo Octasmart Plus, which uses memory-foam “springs” to maximise ventilation.

However, although it never became unbearably hot, the Simba topper was still warmer than the natural fillings of my mattress beneath. Not only that, but it also softens as it becomes warmer. This is a common trait among memory-foam products, but it made me all too aware of the existing body impressions in my pocket sprung mattress beneath. If your mattress has sagged from too much use, then, you shouldn’t expect the Simba Hybrid topper to deliver a magic solution.

Simba Hybrid mattress topper review: Verdict

Despite its mattress-improving talents, the Simba Hybrid is a tough sell. And that’s principally because, unlike rivals from Eve and Dormeo, the Simba Hybrid lacks a money-back guarantee.

The reason many people buy toppers is as an affordable “fix” for a flagging mattress. The Simba Hybrid is anything but affordable, however, and although it undoubtedly transformed my bed for the better, there’s quite literally no guarantee it will do the same for you. If your mattress is on the way out, you’d be better off opting for a product with a money-back guarantee – or putting the money towards a brand-new mattress instead.