How to stop snoring: Age-related concerns

Snoring tends to become more common as we get older and, indeed, it’s estimated that 58% of snorers are 50-59 years of age. Adds Mr Toh: “Part of this is due to lifestyle, but part of this is also due to reduced muscle tone and mass, and changes in the amounts and distribution of body fat. Having a blocked nose and putting on weight are other very common things that can result in snoring.”

How to stop snoring: Allergies and snoring

Your allergies are unlikely to cause snoring but, as Mr Toh explains, “environmental factors may have a role but these are more likely to result in nasal congestion or poor sleep generally which can exacerbate snoring.”

If you suffer from allergies, anti-dust mite hypoallergenic bedding and furnishings might help reduce nasal congestion, letting you breathe easier at night. Air purifiers could help too, if you have seasonal allergies or live in an area where there is pollution.

How to stop snoring: Physiological factors

For the snorer, there may be physiological factors coming into play too. Mr Michael Wareing is a consultant ENT surgeon at St Bartholomew’s and The Royal London Hospitals, as well as The London Clinic on Harley Street. He says: “Problems with adenoids and tonsils causing sleep-disordered breathing are much more common in children, but I have seen markedly enlarged tonsils in adults. You can even hear the change in their voices.”

Mr Toh adds that snoring could also be the result of a deviated nasal septum, small or collapsing nostrils or a bulky soft palate. In such cases, medical intervention could be necessary since the snorer could develop sleep apnoea.

READ NEXT: Best firm mattress

How to stop snoring: Sleep apnoea

Sleep apnoea is a condition where you momentarily stop breathing while asleep. But how do you know if this is impacting you? Mr Wareing says: “If you are a snorer and are waking up feeling refreshed, there is unlikely to be a problem. However, if you are waking up feeling exhausted, you may be suffering from sleep apnoea and, at that point, it is worth seeking medical advice.”

Your partner might also have heard you stop breathing in the night – partners, family and friends typically spot the symptoms first, though it doesn’t usually require medical attention unless breathing stops for more than 10 seconds at a time and occurs multiple times a night.

Sleep apnoea can be caused by many of the same factors as snoring but can also contribute to health issues like heart problems and high blood pressure, says Mr Toh, as well as grogginess and an inability to concentrate during the day.

He explains: “The treatment for sleep apnoea is usually to wear a mask at night that maintains an air pressure that keeps your upper airways open as you breathe. Weight loss will usually help to reduce your need to wear a mask.” However, surgery may also be necessary.

Everyone is different and so each person needs to evaluate the impact their snoring is having, both on themselves and those in their household, before taking action. Whether lifestyle changes are needed or a consultation with a professional is required, you might not be able to stop snoring immediately but, with research and patience, more restful nights for everyone are possible.